Stress test takes Intel Core i9-13900K to 100°C with 420W consumption

All this cooled by a 360mm AIO liquid cooling

High consumption is the subject of rumors when it comes to new technologies in CPUs and GPUs. Further corroborating this, a stress test done with the Intel Core i9-13900K shows Intel’s next high-end processor consuming 420W and reaching 100°Ceven using a 360 mm liquid cooling.

The test is part of a review published on the Chinese forum Bilibili, using a qualifying sample (QS) of the CPU, which is already the closest to the final product. In addition, the review shows the consumption and configuration of the high-end Raptor Lake CPU and also presents synthetic benchmark results made on Cinebench and CPU-Z. The stress test was performed on the Intel Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) tool.

With the i9-13900K set to mode Power Limit 4 (PL4)energy consumption hit incredible 420 W, reaching 100°C. Even more efficient cooling didn’t help to keep the CPU less hot, as it’s normal for tests like this, after a certain time, to put the hardware to a sweat.

In this specific case, there was thermal throttling, when the CPU needs to decrease frequencies to control power consumption and, consequently, the temperature. It is also worth remembering that there are variables such as ambient temperature and the temperature of the case the hardware is in, although tests like this are usually done on open benches.

The Raptor Lake CPU was on an Asus ROG Z690 Extreme motherboard, DDR5-6400 memories and an NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti. The i9-13900K was being cooled by a Thermalright Frozen Magic 360 and all this was powered by a 1500 W power supply, according to the reviewer.

i9-13900k performance

The Core i9-13900K achieved 35% faster multi-threaded performance than the current top-of-the-line Alder Lake generation i9-12900KF in workload. This difference happens because the high-end Raptor Lake SKU has 24 cores (8P + 16E) and 32 threads, against the 16 cores and 24 threads of the 12th generation i9. On CPU-Z, this difference was over 46%.

In single-thread, the difference between the two SKUs was not that big. The Intel Core i9 Raptor Lake averaged 10% more performance than the i9-1200KF. The IPC can go beyond this difference, as the i9-13900K is clocked at around 5.5 GHz on all 8 performance cores.

The 13th generation of Intel Core Raptor Lake CPUs is expected in mid-October and is expected to arrive close to AMD’s next generation of processors, the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 “Raphael”.

Via: VideoCardz Source: Bilibili