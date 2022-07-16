STRONG SCENES: Camera shows Bolsonarista PM murdering young man in slaughter in Paraná

The arms tragedy that resulted in the massacre promoted by a military policeman who supported Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who murdered 8 people – six of his own family – moved the region of Toledo, in the interior of Paraná.

For not accepting the end of the relationship, the Bolsonarista PM Fabiano Junior Garcia, decided to kill his wife, three children, mother, brother, in addition to two other people he encountered during the journey.

Images captured by a security camera on the street of Toledo show the moment when the PM, who was in a white Vectra, approached one of the victims. After a brief conversation, Garcia shoots the boy in the head, who was also a police officer and was identified as Kaio Felipe Siqueira da Silva. The scenes are strong.

After the eight murders, Garcia committed suicide. The victims, identified by the police, are:

Kassiele Moreira Mendes Garcia, wife, 28 years old

Miguel Augusto da Silva Garcia, son, 4 years old

Kamili Rafaela da Silva Garcia, daughter, 8 years old

Amanda Mendes Garcia, daughter from first marriage, 12 years old

Irene Garcia, mother, 78 years old

Claudiomiro Garcia, brother, 50 years old

Luiz Carlos Becker, unknown to the PM, 19 years old

Kaio Felipe Siqueira da Silva, unknown to the PM, 17 years old

Garcia’s body was the first to be buried, at Jardim da Saudade Cemetery, in Toledo, on Friday afternoon.

the slaughter

Garcia was assigned to the 19th Battalion of the Military Police (BPM), in the city of Toledo, and started the massacre after leaving duty on Thursday night (14).

After leaving the battalion, he went to a farm in the city of Céu Azul, about 60 kilometers away, where two children, aged 4 and 9, were on vacation. He shot them both to death and returned to the city of Toledo, where he killed his 12-year-old eldest daughter from his first marriage.

Along with his daughter, the Bolsonarista policeman murdered his mother and brother.

On the way to the house where he lives, Garcia killed two other people on the street. When he arrived at the residence, he murdered his wife and then killed himself.

In a statement, the Military Police of Paraná (PMPR) reported that the agent had no history of psychological problems and worked as a driver for the Unit’s Policing Coordinator.

PM reveals reason in audio

In recorded audio, sent to the family before he committed suicide, Garcia says he did it because he couldn’t bear to live without his wife:

“Family, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, but I couldn’t live without Kassiele”, he says – listen here.

Colonel Hudson, general commander of the Military Police of Paraná, gave a press conference this Friday morning (15) in which he says that Fabiano Junior Garcia was an “excellent police officer”.

The motivation for the serial executions, according to the commander, would be the request for separation from his wife, Kassiele.

Watch the video – STRONG SCENES