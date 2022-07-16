‘Stuck at home is not going to pay child support’, says brother

André Gonçalves interrupted the rehearsals of the play “Sem ela não ser” to comply with the Court’s determination to remain under house arrest for owing alimony to his daughters. The show, which was to be directed in Rio by Marcello Gonçalves, his brother, was suspended because there will not be enough time to show it.

“Because of what happened, he won’t be able to do the job anymore. Only if the Justice understands that to pay the pension he will have to go back to work. I believe he is trying this with the lawyers. Stuck at home, he won’t be able to pay. At home, he has to borrow money, and the debt only increases,” says Marcello.

This is yet another job that André loses. He was cast in the series “Impuros” (Star +), but as O GLOBO reported, after the case comes to light, his character will die in the first episodes of the season in which he would participate. Currently, André is in the house where he lives with Danielle Winits, in Rio, wearing an electronic anklet and, for 60 days (until August), he will not be able to leave there.

Last Friday (8), André even spent a night in jail because of the lawsuit that his daughters are moving due to an accumulated pension debt. To Valentina, 18 years old, daughter of his previous relationship with Cynthia Benini, he owes R$ 350 thousand; and Manuela, by Tereza Seiblitz, about R$ 100 thousand. Their uncle comments:

— The agreement that I know André wanted to make was to give a percentage of the amount collected from the show, which was already closed and would go to four cultural canvases. He was happy that the other parties would accept the offer of ticket sales. But it didn’t. I haven’t had contact with my nieces for a long time. This is not a criticism nor is it a judgment. I think, yes, he has to pay, after all they have school, college, their own lives. But things are not easy. Which Brazilian is not in debt? I myself, in the pandemic, lost work, I had no salary, no income. I had to cut my expenses. The artist’s life is not easy, even more so with the pandemic in the middle of the road, with a government that ended the Ministry of Culture… He has to pay, and he must. But he wants to go out to work. He doesn’t want to run away from Brazil. He’s a talented guy, full of experience.

Marcello, 48 years old, one more than André, says he hopes that the family and financial problem will be resolved amicably:

— There has to be a relationship of affection, of dialogue, for things to move forward. It’s no use putting her father on the wall, saying, “I’m going to sue.” It’s all very difficult. Things could be done with more empathy. “Dad, what are we going to do together to earn money? Are we going to make a movie? One scripts, the other acts.” I’m not blaming anyone, everyone has their karma. In life, things change, one moment we are down, another time we are on top. I hope that up front they can reconcile.

Earlier this month, André Gonçalves joined the Green Party and announced his candidacy for state deputy. This week, however, their social media profiles were locked down. The brother says:

– He doesn’t like social media. He’s an “antisocial” guy in that sense. And what will he say there? Who’s stuck at home? Will you be posting a photo with the anklet? The most important thing right now is for them to pay off this debt in order to solve the problem.

While his brother’s legal imbroglio is not resolved, Marcello works on another theatrical project. He will direct Pedro Osorio and Oscar Calixto in the presentation of the text of the play “Realpolitik”, by Daniela Pereira de Carvalho, on July 24 in Botafogo, he opened a pizzeria and has projects with streaming.

‘I believe we’re going to lift our heads up and get our lives back together.’