Supposedly the wife of Silvio Santos would not have a share in the billionaire’s inheritance: “accepting reality”

At 91 years old, the businessman Silvio Santos no longer wants to postpone the commitment to leave everything in writing as to who will take over the administration of your assets after his death. In an interview with Magazine Claudiaa Billionaire’s wife, Iris Abravanel made a statement that left everyone awestruck on the subject.

During the chat, she would have commented not have his name mentioned in the will of the owner of the Brazilian Television System (SBT). The comment would then have shocked everyone, seeing the great amount of goods of the presenter, since according to the Magazine Forbesa Silvio Santos’ inheritance is valued at approximately R$8 billion.

Iris Abravanel would also have made it clear that even though have legal rights to inherit material goods from the husband, the couple’s daughters have higher priority in this aspect. And she confessed that this is a rather delicate matter for her and her family, as it is a question that involves the post-death of Silvio Santos.

“We didn’t like to talk about this subject. Silvio Santos, skillfully, started talking. The crying girls took a long time to accept reality. […] Despite the clarity of the laws, it would be inconsequential not to leave everything right.”said the wife of Silvio. She also advanced about who will take care of the family business in the future: “Without a doubt, Renata will take care of the business. The youngest, the smallest, a Goliath, is already being prepared by her father, because she likes it”, account. Yeah, it looks like Silvio what he really wants is to give a greater focus to his daughters with his financial legacy.