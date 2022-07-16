Taika Waititi: 6 movies and series to meet the director of Thor: Love and Thunder

The New Zealand director has impressive works under his belt!
It recently hit theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth Son of Odin film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, one name draws a lot of attention in the project: Taika Waititithe New Zealand filmmaker who has become the current darling of the film industry, having produced several very impressive films and series – almost all of them with delicious comic appeal.
Taika has participated in several franchises, having acted in series of Star Wars (he will even direct one of the next films in the saga), but many people got to know him after his work in Thor: Ragnarok. However, if you want to see more of the director’s filmography besides the superhero movies, here we separate 6 movies and series for you to know more about Taika Waititi’s career!
What We Do in the Shadows (2014)
where can i watch: Available to streaming at the Locke and for rent at Apple TV+.
Although Taika Waititi already had several successful projects, his name only became known thanks to the film What We Do in the Shadowsfrom 2014, which follows a group of four vampire friends who live in the same house, as they try to deal with everyday events and all the absurd situations in a world where supernatural beings are real.
Co-written and co-directed by Jemaine Clement, who is one of his closest friends and collaborators, the film ended up becoming a portfolio of Taika’s humor and quirks. Here, he also plays the role of viagoa vampire over three hundred years old who still has certain difficulties in adapting to contemporary times…
What We Do in the Shadows (2019-Present)
where can i watch: The first three seasons are available on Star+.
And in case you’ve already seen the movie and like it, here’s another recommendation set in the same universe: in 2019, it was released What We Do in the Shadowsa series of FX which follows a similar premise to the 2014 film, but with new characters. This time, the story is set on Staten Island, in the United States.
Taika is not only an executive producer on the series, but also directed three of its episodes (including the pilot). He also returned to the role of viago in some hilarious cameos. The production is currently in its fourth season, but has already been renewed for a fifth. And if you want to see even more of this universe, check out the spin off Wellington Paranormal.
The Amazing Adventure of Rick Baker (2016)
where can i watch: Available for rent at Apple TV+.
If you are one of those who do not miss a good adventure à la Sessão da Tarde, a great indication is Rick Baker’s Incredible Adventurea film that was released in 2016 and has a script and direction by Taika Waititi. The film stars none other than Sam Neill (in Jurassic Park) and Julian Dennison (in deadpool 2), as a very unusual duo.
In the plot, a boy runs away from home after receiving the news that he will be taken from his uncle to be in the custody of the tutelary council. Soon, the two end up deep in the woods of New Zealand, while a national hunt is set in motion. It’s an exciting, fun and humorous film, as well as being a love letter from Taika to the country where he was born.
Jojo Rabbit (2019)
where can i watch: Available on Star+.
During World War II, a young boy named Johannes Betzler He is part of the Hitler Youth of Nazi Germany. He dreams of becoming a soldier and has, as an imaginary friend, none other than himself. Adolf Hitler. However, everything changes the day her mother decides to give refuge and hiding place to a Jewish girl.
This is the plot of Jojo Rabbita film directed and written by Taika, which was nominated for five categories in the Oscar (and won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay). The film touches on several issues such as intolerance, alienation and the horrors of war, and even brings Waititi in the role of the “imaginary Hitler” – which certainly serves as the last nail in the Nazi’s coffin.
Reservation Dogs (2021-Present)
where can i watch: The first season is available on Star+.
Taika Waititi he is an indigenous man who is very proud of his roots. Last year he released Reservation Dogs, one of the first North American series with a cast made up mostly of people of indigenous origin. The plot is set in Oklahoma, United States, and follows a group of four rebellious teenagers.
Well impacted by the death of a friend the year before, the four dream of moving to California, but need to sort out some loose ends and make amends with their families. The series was acclaimed in its first year, and has already been renewed for a second season, which is slated to premiere on august 3 this year.
Our Flag is Death (2022-Present)
where can i watch: The first season is available on HBO Max.
Finally, here we have the most recent success of Taika Waititi in the field of series, which is Our Flag is Deaththe fun pirate romantic comedy HBO Max. Based on (some) real events, the plot follows the lovely Stede Bonneta pompous gentleman who tries, at all costs, to live like a legendary pirate, with a very peculiar crew.
Here, Waititi came to direct the pilot and is one of the executive producers, but his biggest stake is in the acting field, as he plays the most feared pirate of all time, Black beard. Full of very sweet and touching moments, the series proves that there is room for love even in the Seven Seas – and it’s worth remembering: it has already been renewed for a second season!