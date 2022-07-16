Taika Waititi: 6 movies and series to meet the director of Thor: Love and Thunder

The New Zealand director has impressive works under his belt!

It recently hit theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth Son of Odin film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, one name draws a lot of attention in the project: Taika Waititithe New Zealand filmmaker who has become the current darling of the film industry, having produced several very impressive films and series – almost all of them with delicious comic appeal.

Taika has participated in several franchises, having acted in series of Star Wars (he will even direct one of the next films in the saga), but many people got to know him after his work in Thor: Ragnarok. However, if you want to see more of the director’s filmography besides the superhero movies, here we separate 6 movies and series for you to know more about Taika Waititi’s career!