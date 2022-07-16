The 3 most likely stocks to enter the portfolio, according to XP, Itaú BBA and BofA – Money Times

THE B3 (B3SA3) will kick off a new round of previews in August Ibovespa.

Three previews of the new portfolio of the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange will be released, which will come into force on September 5th.

O Bank of America (BofA)O Itaú BBA and the XP Investimentos announced their main bets. For the first two institutions, agribusiness companies root (ROOT4) and Saint Martin (SMTO3), in addition to the retailer Arezzo (ARZZ3), are the most likely additions.

BofA estimates that, if included, the three stocks may have a weight of 0.2%, 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively, in the index.

In the evaluation of XP, there is an average probability of Raízen entering the composition. The probability of inclusion of Arezzo and São Martinho is seen as low by the brokerage.

Regarding the securities that can be excluded from the portfolio, BofA and BBA believe that the JHSF (JHSF3) is in danger of going out.

“JHSF can be excluded as tradability metrics are below the threshold for index members,” explains BofA.

In addition to JHSF, BBA has Positive (POSI3) as another name at risk of deletion.

XP does not foresee outputs in this new rebalance.

Other actions to keep an eye on

Analysts also listed names that should get on the radar in upcoming reviews.

According to BofA and BBA estimates, CBA (CBAV3), Auren (AURE3) and moved (MOVI3) are other names that may appear in Ibovespa previews, considering their positions.

BofA still has safe harbor (PSSA3) in this wave, but recognizes that these stocks would need to improve marketability relative to the rest of the index to have a better chance of entering.

Will Ibov shrink or increase?

Regarding the number of shares that will make up the Ibovespa, BBA and BofA have different opinions.

Currently, the Ibovespa is composed of 90 assets, and, according to BofA’s projections (three additions and one exclusion), the new portfolio should consist of 92 shares.

BBA, on the other hand, works with the perspective of a portfolio composed of 91 stocks.

“Two corporate events – merger of shares of united for the locate (RENT3) and migration from Inter for the United States – they have reduced the number of index components since the last rebalancing”, recalls the institution.

Despite the expansion of the list, BofA points out that the Ibovespa remains highly concentrated in a basket of assets, with the ten largest stocks historically representing around 50% of the index.

XP highlights that, since 2015, the stocks included in the portfolio appreciated 6.6% on average in the 30 days before the rebalancing, 4.7 percentage points above the Ibovespa, which appreciated 1.9% in the same period.

