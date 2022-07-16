The Brazilian ‘predator’ convicted of sexual crimes against men in England | World

A Brazilian who drugged two men to perform sexual acts was sentenced to 22 years in prison in the United Kingdom.

Luiz da Silva Neto, 36, committed the first crime in November 2021 and the second the following month in a house in Oxfordshire, in the south east of England.

Both victims woke up naked on the spot and without knowing what had happened, according to the English Justice. One declared that despite being traumatized, she was happy to help “protect other people from this monster”.

The police said that they considered the possibility that Silva Neto may have committed more crimes and made an appeal for possible victims to seek the authorities.

Silva Neto’s nationality was confirmed by Thames Valley police, who are investigating the case, to BBC News Brasil.

“We are keeping an open mind as to the possibility that Silva Neto may have committed other crimes,” police said in an email to BBC News Brasil. “Because of the investigations, we cannot, at this time, confirm whether other victims have come forward.”

During the trial, the prosecution said that Silva Neto mixed his victims’ drinks with drugs such as GHB (also called liquid ectasy), GHL or another similar substance. Prosecutor Matthew Walsh described them as an “aphrodisiac” that can have “euphoric and hallucinogenic effects”.

Both are colorless, odorless and dissolve in liquids. Difficult to detect, drugs are absorbed by the body quickly.

To the police, Silva Neto said that all sexual contact he had with the two men was consensual, a thesis refuted by the prosecution.

“Silva Neto deliberately attacked heterosexual men because he believed they were less likely to report the crimes to the police, but he was wrong,” Holden-White said.

“The two victims showed immense courage and it is because of them that Silva Neto was convicted and imprisoned.”

The first victim alleges that he drank alcohol offered by Silva Neto when she went to work at his house, but “suddenly began to feel tired”, according to the court.

He fell asleep fully clothed, but woke up to find he was naked and his body “didn’t work… as if it were paralyzed” after being sexually assaulted.

The next morning, he felt as if he had been “broken in two,” but as he left, he saw an empty syringe and was “convinced he had been drugged.”

Silva Neto was found guilty by a jury of administering a substance to numb the man for the purpose of having sex with him and of causing him to engage in sexual activity without his consent.

The second victim was at a famous nightclub in an upscale London neighborhood with friends and had only been married a few weeks when Silva Neto took him to Oxfordshire in a rental car. The man said he was drunk, trying to get home, when the Brazilian offered to help.

After being drugged, the man was raped by the Brazilian.

He woke up naked “in a strange house” the next day “with no idea what had happened”, before returning home to London “confused, distressed and sad”.

The young man had been reported missing and “couldn’t explain the hours between leaving the bar and waking up in bed”.

In court, the victim said she was happy to have helped “break the chain and protect others from this monster.”

Judge Michael Gledhill described Silva Neto as a “sexual predator” and said the man was “completely traumatized”.

For that crime, Silva Neto was found guilty of rape, administering a substance to numb the man for the purpose of having sex with him, and having made him engage in sexual activity without his consent.

In England and Wales, the legal definition of rape is when “someone intentionally penetrates another person’s vagina, anus or mouth with their penis, without the other person’s consent”.

In court, the first victim said: “My life has changed forever, never to be the same again.” He added, “I live with it alone every day.”

The second said he suffered from “severe anxiety.” He said it was very difficult “to remember the horrible things this man did to me”.

The judge ordered Silva Neto to serve at least two-thirds of his sentence.

Thames Valley Police Inspector James Holden-White, who handled the case, described the Brazilian as a “very dangerous man, who used a “very skillful modus operandi and the streets are now a much safer place with him behind bars.” “.

With a report by Luis Barrucho, from BBC News Brasil in London