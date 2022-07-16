The dispute front involving dividends and executive compensation

The mismatch between dividends gives Via (VIIA3) and the remuneration of the company’s executives is one of the main annoyances of businessman Michel Klein, according to documents sent by the company to the CVM.

Klein, who directly and indirectly holds 10% of the company’s shares, abstained from voting on the proposal to set the global annual compensation of the retailer’s management members for the year 2022.

The businessman cited for reasons for not attending the meeting:

O 64.66% increase in total remuneration compared to the previous year, despite the company’s performance, the non-distribution of dividends to shareholders in the last four years and the devaluation of approximately 88.18% of the price of shares issued by Via;

Lack of justification for how the management compensation proposal complies with article 152 of the Corporate Law, taking "into account their responsibilities, the time dedicated to their functions, their competence and professional reputation and the value of their services in the market";

Proposal appears to substantially exceed the remuneration approved by Via’s main competitors;

Existence of potential conflicting interests in the process of preparing the proposal and approving the remuneration;

Reiteration of the proposal rejected by the shareholders even before the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of April 26, 2022;

The approval is limited to the total expense of the global amount of compensation of the managers, so that the Board of Directors would have the discretion to authorize disbursements in favor of the managers of securities that allegedly were non-cash elements – such as, for example, the accounting expense with the fair value of options granted as share-based compensation.

What does Via say?

Via responded that it is concerned that the signers of the demonstration, including Klein, “have chosen to air allegations that lack support and that may eventually mislead others. shareholders of the company and the market”.

“More than that, the elementary nature of the mistakes may suggest that the demonstration is not aimed at the best interests of the company, but exerting pressure on the company’s management in an attempt to make the personal interests of the signatory shareholders prevail exclusively”, he said.

According to the retailer’s management, there was a real increase of 20.75% in the global compensation approved in relation to the previous fiscal year (and not 64.66%), already including the accounting effects of the long-term compensation components.

“During the last fiscal years, the company was legally prevented from distributing dividends due to the need to offset accumulated losses from previous years”, said the administration.

The devaluation of Via’s share price is a reflection of economical circumstances that affect the sector in general, he justified. “The company’s main competitors have devalued at substantially similar levels.”

According to the company’s management, the proposed global compensation fully meets the requirements of article 152 of the Corporation Law., follows competitive market standards and was built in conjunction with Korn Ferry’s expert consultancy.

The company said that the compensation was recommended by the People and Governance Committee and unanimously approved by the Board of Directors, in both cases with a favorable vote of the respective independent members.

“If long-term incentives are disregarded, whose valuation parameters vary substantially from company to company due to different vesting criteria, among others, the overall remuneration approved is at the same levels as the remuneration practiced by other relevant players in the sector”.

Via states that there is no conflict of interest in the new remuneration. The proposal was approved by the company’s shareholders and not by its managers, he said.

“There was no rejection of the compensation proposal at the AGOE. The item was only deliberated and approved at the AGE”, he highlighted. “There is no discretion, and this claim is completely unfounded.”

See the document released by Via:

