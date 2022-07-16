The ‘most barren place on the planet’ where scientists search for mysterious dark matter

Carlos Serrano – @carliserrano

From BBC News World

15 July 2022

Credit, LZ/SURF photo caption, LUX-ZEPLIN (LZ), laboratory located 1.5 km deep in an abandoned gold mine in the city of Lead, USA

What is dark matter? The answer is simple: nobody knows. It is one of the greatest enigmas of Science.

Scientists have spent decades looking for clues about this mysterious component, which 25% of the Universe is made of.

But how do you look for something you don’t even know what it is? How to find something that is invisible?

And if it’s so hard to find her, why embark on such a complicated quest?

These questions were the inspiration for a team of more than 250 researchers from several countries, which recently published the first results of an ambitious project with which they hope to finally find signs of dark matter.

This is LUX-ZEPLIN (LZ), a sophisticated laboratory located 1.5 km underground in an abandoned gold mine in the city of Lead, South Dakota, United States.

It is underground in order to isolate the greatest amount of radiation and dust that could generate contamination and make it difficult to search for dark matter.

Credit, N Jeffrey/Dark Energy Observatory photo caption, This is the most detailed map of the distribution of dark matter in the universe. The bright areas represent the points of greatest concentration, which is where galaxies form.

According to its creators, the LZ is the most sensitive dark matter detector ever built. To do this, they say they managed to make the interior of the LZ “the most barren place on Earth”.

“The center of the detector is like the mind of a Buddhist monk,” Chamkaur Ghag, a researcher at LZ and professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at University College London, UK, told BBC News Mundo (BBC Spanish service) .

The detector was designed to pick up even an extremely faint signal from what could be a dark matter particle. It’s like “listening carefully in the middle of a silent field”, say the creators of LZ on their website.

How does LZ work? How does he research dark matter?

The enigmatic dark matter

Currently, we only know what 5% of the Universe is made of. This 5% corresponds to ordinary matter, which we can see or touch.

The particles that make up this common matter are described in what is known as the Standard Model.

The remaining 95% of matter is a mystery.

Credit, getty photo caption, No one has seen dark matter, but its effects are being felt across the cosmos

Physicists and astronomers suspect that of that percentage, 70% is dark energy and 25% is dark matter. Dark energy is a type of repulsive force that accelerates the expansion of the Universe.

In turn, dark matter is an invisible “something” that acts like a magnet that holds galaxies together.

Astronomical observations have shown that galaxies rotate much faster than would be expected based on their visible mass.

Calculations indicate that the gravity corresponding to this mass is not enough to hold the galaxies together, so there must be “something” that adds mass and therefore extra gravity and prevents them from being shot through space.

That “something” that explains the extra gravity is dark matter.

It is called dark because it does not emit, reflect or absorb light, making it very difficult to observe.

So, until now, the only sign scientists have of its existence is the gravitational effect that dark matter has on ordinary matter, from which stars and galaxies, for example, are made.

Credit, LZ/SURF photo caption, The LZ lab is designed to detect dark matter

So we don’t know what dark matter is, but without it, the Universe would be very different from how we know it.

And what is dark matter made of?

Various ideas have been formulated for decades to explain what dark matter is made of, but there is still no convincing answer.

One possibility is that it is made up of “supersymmetric particles”, which are hypothetical particles that form pairs with those that make up ordinary matter.

And there’s another candidate to explain what dark matter is made of. The WIMP (Weakly Interacting Massive Particle), a hypothetical particle that the LZ hopes to detect.

According to NASA, the American special agency, WIMPs are the main candidates to explain dark matter.

WIMPs are believed to have formed naturally after the Big Bang, and there must be so many of them that could be an explanation for dark matter.

These WIMPs would have the ability to permeate the Universe and even pass through ordinary matter, but on rare occasions, one of them could collide with the nucleus of an atom. And LZ is looking for that precise moment.

Snooker game

The LZ is a tank made of titanium, filled with 10 tons of ultrapure liquid xenon.

The researchers choose xenon because, being a noble gas, it can be brought to very high levels of purification so that most contaminants can be removed.

The experiment consists of observing the particles that travel through the cosmos until they reach the center of the tank.

With luck, one of these particles collides with the nucleus of one of the xenon atoms, like two billiard balls.

When this shock occurs, a burst of light is generated and detected by the LZ’s sensors.

Thus, after a collision, the task is to analyze the characteristics of the light that was generated and, based on the analysis, to deduce what kind of particle collided with the xenon atom.

Credit, LZ/SURF photo caption, The LZ is equipped with light sensors to detect particle collisions

With the patience of a Buddhist monk, the LZ researchers hope that at some point it will be a WIMP that hits the tank and crashes into the nucleus of a xenon atom.

The LZ began operating in April, and in its first results published in early July, no traces of dark matter have yet been detected.

‘The most barren place on the planet’

One of the great challenges of the LZ is to prevent unwanted particles from entering the tank – which contaminate, confuse or prevent the visualization of a WIMP that arrives suddenly.

The goal is to sterilize the whole scenario for when the WIMP – if it exists – decides to show up.

Therefore, it is critical that the LZ is underground.

Cosmic rays constantly bombard the planet’s atmosphere, creating particles that can hit a detector like the LZ and generate unwanted signals.

Credit, LZ/SURF photo caption, Two LZ investigators inspecting possible dust particles in the xenon tank

As it is 1.5 km below the ground, the arrival of a large number of these particles is avoided. Some might make it to the tank, but the chances are much lower.

Why look for dark matter?

“Finding dark matter would help us solve the missing mass problem,” says Ghag. “This is equivalent to understanding what 25% of the Universe is made of.”

Ghag also mentions that “understanding or discovering dark matter would be the first window to see beyond the Standard Model, which is currently a closed room”.

The Standard Model is by far the best explanation of the particles and forces that make up all ordinary matter. This model, however, only explains what about 5% of the Universe is made of.

Another question that arises is whether, by detecting dark matter, it could be used as a source of energy.

Credit, LZ/SURF photo caption, Researchers try to detect particle that would be key to explaining what 25% of the Universe is made of

In this regard, the creators of LZ maintain that “it is unlikely that we will be able to harness the power of dark matter in the next few centuries”.

“It’s unclear what benefits future generations might derive from harnessing dark matter, although these things tend to be remarkably unpredictable.”

But, in addition to the main mission of the LZ, the laboratory itself is a breakthrough for science.

Its ray analysis techniques and sensors can lead to innovations in the food pharmaceutical industry, and its system algorithms can be used in areas such as nuclear medicine.

“But perhaps the greatest benefit to humanity is knowledge itself,” say the creators of LZ.

“We are a curious species, we seem to be programmed to want to know how the world around us works.”