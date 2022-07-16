“The query leak…”; Eric Faria updates negotiation between Flamengo and Oscar and stirs Nation on the web

Erick spoke on social media after Fabrizio Romano revealed that Mengão would be negotiating with the midfielder

O Flamengo already agreed with the striker Everton Cebolinha and with the steering wheel Vidal for the sequence of the season. The two athletes who were in Europe will be free to reinforce the Carioca Rubro-Negro from the 18th of July, when the transfer window opens. However, this Friday (15), another popular name was speculated in Mengão.

the journalist Fabrizio Romano, specialized in the transfer market, stirred the sports news with the information that Mais Querido would be negotiating with midfielder Oscar, from Shanghai Port, from China. Soon, after this bomb, journalists Erick Faria and Venê Casagrande revealed that what happened was just a consultation, but factors such as: consultation leakage and high values, prevent the business.

“Confirmed. Flamengo does not negotiate with Oscar. There was an appointment a week ago. Contract time made it very difficult. And leaking the consultation… made any attempt unfeasible”published journalist Erick Faria on his official Twitter profile.

“What I learned about Flamengo and Oscar, info from Fabrizio Romano: Giuliano Bertolucci, the athlete’s manager, denies negotiation. In Fla, they say that he had only one consultation, 8 days ago, but values ​​and contract time with Shanghai Port (China) discouraged Rubro-Negro. nothing else”highlighted Venê Casagrande.

Oscar has a contract with the Chinese team until December 2024 and receives a very high salary even by overseas standards. According to an article in Uol, by journalist Rafael Reis, the 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder receives 24 million euros (approximately BRL 130 million) per season.