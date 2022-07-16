The UK’s ‘betrayal’ behind nearly 2-centuries-old dispute between Belize and Guatemala

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Belize achieved its independence from the UK in 1981

By withdrawing from Central America in 1981, the United Kingdom left unresolved a centuries-old border dispute that remains pending between Belize and Guatemala.

The case was even taken to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, where the two nations presented their versions of a border issue that has lasted more than 160 years.

Since the 19th century, the two territories have been experiencing an intense dispute that involves almost 12,000 square kilometers, including their islands, large and small, as well as maritime areas claimed by Guatemala that Belize understands to be part of its territory.

When presenting its response to the Guatemalan claim in The Hague in early June, Belize argued that the issue is one of territorial integrity and that it will do everything possible to preserve its sovereignty over what the country considers its national territory.

