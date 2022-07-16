The world emoji survey is out: find out which one is most used in Brazil

The year is 2022 and emojis are definitely a new language. Did you know that there are even linguistic researchers who are dedicated to studying these signs? They have already concluded that emojis are effective in communication, as well as making it more fun.

Sunday, July 17th, is World Emoji Day. A thorough survey released this week by the Crossworld-Solver platform pointed out which emojis are most used worldwide. The “crying with laughter” face is the world champion emoji (it was the winner in 75 countries).

And which emoji is most used by us Brazilians? The red heart! It also predominates in South America. A curious finding is that in Guyana and Bolivia, the flags of the countries themselves are the most popular emojis.

In the countries of North, Central America and the Caribbean, the winning emoji is crying with laughter: the United States and Canada are part of the team of laughing countries. In Antigua and Barbuda, the champion emoji was the crying face, but not with laughter but with sadness…

The Crossword-Solver search was done using “geotag”, geo-identifying metadata in various media, retrieving around 9 million tweets. Based on this large sample, the most used emojis around the world were determined.

Data were not available for the following countries: Bahrain, Cape Verde, Comoros, Eritrea, Grenada, Kiribati, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Monaco, Palestine, Saint Vincent & Grenadine, Samoa, South Sudan and Tuvalu.

How did the emoji come about?

Its origin is Japanese. It was invented by Shigetaka Kurita who was looking for more humane communication when the cell phone company NTT DoCoMo was developing I-mode, a kind of information package for cell phones.

With no support from the big technology companies – such as Panasonic and Sharp – Kurita, who was not a designer, gathered a small team and, with the limitation of 12 x 12 pixels, then invented the first 176 emojis that are known.

World Emoji Day is celebrated on July 17 because of Apple. And the explanation is curious. The calendar icon used by Apple was randomly drawn using the 17th of July. As the emoji is a drawing, an icon, they took the date and agreed to honor the communicative faces.