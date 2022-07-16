There is a lack of medicine in eight out of ten municipalities in the country, according to research; see medicines – Health

Medicines are in short supply in eight out of ten municipalities in the country. This is what a survey of the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) carried out with 2,469 municipalities and released this Friday, 15th. Cities report lack of stock in the public network, mainly of the antibiotic amoxicillinused against infections, and the analgesic dipyroneindicated to treat pain and fever.

According to the CNM, more than 80.4% of the managers who responded to the consultation said they suffered from a lack of medicines basic to serve the population. The entity then suggested that they indicate the types of medication in shortage from a pre-established list, which allowed a better understanding of the scenario. The survey was applied between May 23 and June 20.

The lack of amoxicillin (antibiotic) was pointed out by 68% of the municipalities – or 1,350 cities, in absolute numbers. The absence of dipyrone in the municipal care network (anti-inflammatory, analgesic and antipyretic) was mentioned by 65.6% (1,302 cities).

Also noteworthy is the shortage of injectable dipyrone, which is used to treat pain and fever and is in short supply in 50.6% of cities, and prednisolone, indicated for the treatment of allergies, endocrine disorders, among other diseases. Altogether, 45.3% of the cities reported not having stocks of this last drug.

See a list of the main medicines in short supply in cities

Amoxicillin (out of stock in 68% of cities that reported shortages of some drug);

Dipyrone (65.6%);

Injectable dipyrone (50.6%);

Prednisilone (45.3%);

Azithromycin (42%);

Ambroxol (39.6%);

Other (55.6%).

Most managers (44.7%) of cities with a lack of medicines reported that the situation extends between a period of 30 to 90 days. At the same time, 19.7% reported that the problem is chronic, since the shortage has occurred for at least three months.

“Problems in supply by the Ministry of Health, protest movements by employees at ports and airports, issues involving international politics such as difficulties in importing inputs, because of the war in Ukraine and the lockdown in China, are some of the most reported reasons” , informed the CNM in the survey report.

“There has been a chronic shortage of basic and specialized medicines for more than 90 days, which is affecting public health services, including basic ones, structures in which the population seeks care for respiratory and post-covid-19 issues, where populations are welcomed. with chronic diseases, such as hypertension and diabetes”, he said.

To Estadãothe president of the National Confederation of Municipalities, Paulo Ziulkoski, said that the survey was carried out because the entity already had the suspicion that there was a lack of medicines in most municipalities. With the collection of information, this became even clearer. “The great truth is that there is a lack. This is real and it’s causing all this local drama, and we’re not seeing a solution right now.”

In the report, the CNM warned that elective surgeries and treatments are being postponed in some cities due to lack of medication. According to the survey, only 12.6% of the municipalities with medicines in shortage (310, in absolute numbers) have a forecast of normalization of stocks within 30 days. For the majority (59.2%/1,461) there is no forecast of normalization.

“It’s an extremely worrying snowball,” Ziulkoski said. “As there is a lack of medicine at the base of the SUS (Health Unic System)the patient can have a stroke, heart attack or even more serious consequence for not having taken the medicine, and then he has to be hospitalized.”

Faced with this scenario, the president of the CNM demands a greater position from the federal government, which, according to him, could alleviate some of the pressure on the municipalities. “For a long time we have been seeing and showing that there is a lack of a national policy, of a certain control of stock, to precisely prevent this from happening”, said the president of the CNM, who stressed that the scenario also leads to greater demand in the private sector.

There is also a lack of medication in the private network

At the end of last month, a survey carried out by the Regional Council of Pharmacy of the State of São Paulo (CRF-SP) pointed out that the vast majority of pharmacists have been affected by the shortage of medicines. Of the 1,152 who responded to a questionnaire from the entity, 98.52% said they were working with a shortage of some medicines.

Of these, most (82.81%) work in private sector establishments, 10.24% are in the public sector (direct administration) and the rest are divided between the public sector (private partnership and outsourcing) and philanthropic, charitable, mixed establishments. and municipalities. The survey was carried out through a questionnaire with 20 questions made available between May 19 and May 30, 2022.

Altogether, 93.49% of the participants reported suffering from a lack of antimicrobials (amoxicillin and azithromycin among the most cited); 76.56% with a lack of mucolytic drugs (among the most cited, acetylcysteine ​​and ambroxol); 68.66% with the lack of antihistamine drugs (among the most cited, dexchlorpheniramine and loratadine) and 60.59% with the lack of analgesic drugs (among the most cited, dipyrone, ibuprofen and paracetamol).

A survey by the Union of Hospitals, Clinics and Laboratories of the State of São Paulo (SindHosp), released this Friday, 15th, pointed out that, in 51% of the units, the biggest problems are the lack of medication it’s the increase in prices. According to the president, doctor Francisco Balestrin, SindHosp sent letters to the Ministries of Health and Economy requesting emergency measures.

According to him, hospitals are replacing out-of-stock medicines with similar ones, almost always much more expensive, increasing the cost of care. “When there is nothing to replace them with, as in the case of contrasts for exams, they are being postponed. I believe that guaranteeing the supply of medicines should be part of the national security policy. Brazil needs to find its own alternative for importing, storing and producing medication,” he said.

In a note published this week, the Federal Pharmacy Council stated that the risks of drug shortages are “numerous” and also cited the increase in costs for hospitals. “The lack of injectable dipyrone in the hospital environment, for example, implies the use of opioids, more potent, more expensive and with a greater risk of adverse effects and complications for the patient, such as dependence”, he exemplified.

“The Federal Pharmacy Council (CFF) considers urgent and necessary measures that can mitigate the problem, such as the increase in national production of both raw material and finished product (Brazil has at least 18 official pharmaceutical laboratories, which are underutilized ); a better planning of purchases in the public service, aiming at the maintenance of stocks; and strategies for a more efficient monitoring of the supply of public and private networks.”

International scenario exacerbates shortages

For Balestrin, the lack of medicines stems mainly from international problems, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine. “This is a multifocal problem, which has to do with the increase in drug use on the one hand, and the decrease in production on the other. The main API-producing countries (pharmaceutical ingredients), which are China and India, have had problems. With the zero covid policy, China even closed its factories because of the lockdown”, he analyzed.

“There is also a problem of transport in Europe, affected by the war in Ukraine and Russia. And global inflation has caused the price of products to rise. In many countries, the industry is ceasing to produce medicines. costs more than the medicine itself,” added the doctor.

The Secretary of Health of Guararema (SP), Adriana Martins, who is also on the board of the Council of Municipal Health Secretaries of the State of São Paulo (Cosems-SP), said that the lack of medicines persists. “The latest surveys with the health departments indicate that the problem happens on a recurring basis and we are always demanding a solution.”

Among the medicines for hospital use with acquisition difficulties are 40 items, among them some very used, such as lidocaine, magnesium and glucose. Among the 16 medicines lacking in primary care, the antibiotics amoxicillin and azithromycin, and the analgesic dipyrone, stand out.

In Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo, the Municipal Health Department registered a shortage of active ingredient for the manufacture of medicines aimed at children in the national market. According to secretary Eliana Honain, the problem has been happening across the country.

“The municipality has already carried out the process of purchasing these medicines, however, they have not yet been delivered because of this lack of supplies”, he said. In many cases, drugs are being replaced by similar ones that are more expensive.

The State Department of Health (SES) reported, in a note, that there is difficulty in purchasing some items of medicines due to the unavailability of products on the national market. The state folder uses therapeutic alternatives so that no patient is left unattended.

Sought by the report, the Ministry of Health reported not measuring efforts to keep the health network supplied with all medicines offered by the SUS. He also pointed out that, after detailed analyzes carried out by the ministry in conjunction with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Medicines Market Regulation Chamber (CMED), state and municipal health councils and the pharmaceutical sector, several global causes were found. that extrapolate the ministry’s competences.

“In this sense, CMED Resolution No. 7, of June 1, 2022, was published, which releases criteria for establishing or adjusting prices for drugs at risk of shortages in the market. list of products with reduced import tax on inputs”, said the ministry, which cites, among them, dipirona.