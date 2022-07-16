These foods can prevent disease and increase longevity

We know that food plays a role that goes far beyond providing vitamins. Certain foods are capable of preventing diseases and even curing certain diseases.

And don’t think we’re referring to expensive foods, none of that, we’re talking about easily available foods that often stay in the back of the fridge.

Let’s get to know which foods we can call medicines that, to a certain extent, we can say “save lives”.

Foods that are true life-saving medicines

Honey: source of glucose, fructose and carbohydrates, makes this food a source of energy. But the benefits of this food produced from the nectar of flowers and that bees release through digestive enzymes, has a wide range of benefits. Contains vitamin C that strengthens the immune system. It also has minerals like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc and antioxidants.

Turmeric: prevents free radicals, substances capable of accelerating cellular aging. Studies have proven to highlight the ability of turmeric to stimulate brain activity, being beneficial for cognition, preventing degenerative diseases.

Apples: prevents cancer, especially colorectal. Studies show that the more you eat apples, the lower your risk of fatal disease. In addition, it prevents obesity, respiratory problems, colds and improves brain functions.

Garlic: it is used medicinally, has effectiveness in fighting inflammatory processes and infections. This food has several therapeutic properties. It also protects heart health, lowers blood pressure and lowers bad blood cholesterol levels.

Extra:

sunbathe: despite being highly recommended that we should take care of exposure to sunlight, the sun helps in metabolic processes, being a great agent that provides energy, in this way we can consider it a food.

We should get the sun, because this is how we can absorb vitamin D, a hormone responsible for the proper functioning of the body. It regulates more than 2000 genes, among its benefits we can mention: better absorption of calcium and phosphorus that help to strengthen bones and teeth. Prevents diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

However, exposure to sunlight should be moderate and with the use of sunscreen, as excess radiation can cause diseases such as skin cancer, burns and accelerate premature aging.