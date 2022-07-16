“They started a war”, says Hildegard Angel after Bolsonarista aggression against Freixo and supporters

The pre-candidate for the government of Rio and his militants were attacked by a group led by state deputy Rodrigo Amorim this Saturday.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Journalist Hildegard Angel reacted this Saturday (16) to the episode of Bolsonarista aggression against the pre-candidate for the government of Rio de Janeiro Marcelo Freixo (PSB) and his supporters, in Praça Saens Peña, in the city of Rio. The Bolsonarista group, according to reports and videos circulating on social media, was led by state deputy Rodrigo Amorim (PTB).

This Saturday’s attack on left-wing militants comes a week after the murder of municipal guard and PT treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu (PR) Marcelo Arruda by Bolsonarista Jorge Guaranho. Despite the evidence, police ruled out “political motivation” in the crime.

For Hildegard, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his minions started a war. “Now I want to see one more delegate say that it is not a political crime. They started a war. They are evil, truculent, armed and have no limits. We have legitimacy and courage.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Already on Friday (15), the journalist had declared that after the police conclusion in the Arruda case, violence and death had normalized.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING