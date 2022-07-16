Those responsible for the VAR of Palmeiras x São Paulo are removed from the scale of the CBF

After controversies in classic between Palmeiras and São Paulo, for the Copa do Brasilvideo referee Emerson de Almeida Ferreira and assistant Marcus Vinicius Gomes were removed from the refereeing roster of the Brazilian.

In the 17th round of the national run of points, those responsible for the VAR of Choque-Rei would perform the same function in the match between Athletico-PR and Internacional, but were replaced for technical performance evaluation.

The information that the team would be removed from the scale came from the CBF and was signed by Wilson Luiz Seneme, head of the entity’s arbitration commission.

The team of referees of the classic for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil was the target of numerous protests by Palmeiras, which sent a representation to the institution this Friday (15) as a form of repudiation.

One of the allegations made by the club alviverde was the “lack of criteria” of Leandro Pedro Vuaden, referee of the game, and the VAR team, commanded by Emerson de Almeida.

Coach Abel Ferreira even questioned the marking of a penalty in favor of São Paulo and an unmarked penalty for Dudu.

Still in the penalty shootout against Alviverde, images that point to an alleged impediment by Calleri at the origin of the play circulated on social networks after the match.

It is worth remembering that the communication audios between Vuaden and Ferreira were not released after 24 hours of the end of the match.