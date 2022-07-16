Tiago Leifert is detonated after narrating the game between Palmeiras and São Paulo: “torture with shoes”

Netizens did not approve of the ex-global narrating the Copa do Brasil game

247 – Tiago Leifert became a subject once again on the networks, this time for his disapproved performance among netizens when narrating the match between Palmeiras and São Paulo, at the CCXP Awards, alongside Casimiro, on Thursday night (15).

Among the terms used by netizens, ‘torture session’ was recurrent in the comments.

São Paulo beat Palmeiras on penalties and goes on in the championship.

See the backlash:

Too good to be the son of someone influential. Extremely bland in everything he does. https://t.co/Ar4ZESRwPX CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — Danilo Oliveira (@doliveira__) July 14, 2022

I was now informed that TIAGO LEIFERT is currently narrating the brazil cup game as if covid and its other variants on the planet were not enough — mature (@atletisco) July 15, 2022

