Tiger Woods gets emotional after being given a standing ovation by the crowd | golf

During the British Open, held in St. Andrews, Tiger Woods was given a standing ovation by the fans in attendance. As he walked across the lawn for the second shot, the American tried to hold back tears after being cheered by the crowd and by his opponents. One of the biggest names in golf history, Woods may have held the last contest in the competition.

After the thrilling moment, Woods hit the shot and ended the competition with a score of +9, which wasn’t enough to move on. Despite the elimination, the American had a reception befitting his size. The golfer has a glorious past at the Old Course, being champion twice on three occasions: 2000 and 2005, in addition to the 15 Majors – the most important tournament in the world in golf – and the 82 times he won the PGA Tour events. In history, he is second only to Jack Nicklaus, with 18 achievements.

In addition to being cheered by the fans present, Woods was also applauded by the opponents of the match. Matthew Fitzpatrick and Max Homa even walked away from the multi-champion to highlight the moment even more,

– I’ve been coming here since 1995. I think the next Open here comes in 2030 and I don’t know if I’ll be physically able to play until then. To me, it felt like this might have been my last Open in St. Andrews,” Woods said in an interview with Sky Sports after the match.

Despite the farewell tone, Tiger left open the participation in other competitions. At 46, Woods is getting closer and closer to retirement.

In February 2021, Tiger Woods was in a serious car accident near Los Angeles in the United States. After the car overturned, he was taken to a hospital and underwent a series of surgeries after suffering multiple fractures to his legs.

