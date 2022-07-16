TikTok’s Global Security Director Leaves Position | Technology

TikTok’s global director of security, Roland Cloutier, who oversees digital security for the video-sharing app, is stepping down but will remain with the company, according to a memo.

Cloutier said his decision followed recent changes in security teams at TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance and is facing increasing scrutiny from US regulators over its use of personal data.

“With our recent announcement of the changes to data management in the US, it’s time to transition my role from global director of security to a strategic advisory role focusing on the business impact of security and trust programs, working directly com (CEO) Shou, (ByteDance Vice President of Technology) Dingkun and other senior leaders,” Cloutier wrote in the memo.

TikTok is reorganizing its global security team and moving China-specific security issues to more localized teams.

Recently, the company announced a dedicated data security team in the US, known as “USDS”, minimizing China’s access to data. The company is discussing a framework under which the team would operate autonomously and not be under TikTok’s control or supervision, Reuters previously reported.

Kim Albarella, a senior member of the TikTok security team, will serve as interim global security director.

TikTok has faced mounting questions from US senators over the security of user data – some want the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the platform.

The company told lawmakers earlier this month that it is working on a final deal with the Biden administration that would “fully safeguard user data and US national security interests.”