TMDQA Interview: Yohan Kisser talks career, inspirations and more ahead of Best of Blues & Rock performance

This weekend, the ninth edition of the Best of Blues & Rock festival will be held.

Free of charge, the event carries the mission of promoting instrumental music and will take place both at Parque Farroupilha (Redenção), in Porto Alegre, this Friday (15), and at Auditorio Ibirapuera, in São Paulo, on Sunday (17).

The festival will have the participation of the Brazilian Yohan Kisser it’s from Joe Perryguitarist and one of the founders of aerosmith who comes to Brazil with the project The Joe PerryProjectwhich is accompanied by Gary Cherone (Extreme, Van Halen), Buck Johnson (Aerosmith, Doobie Brothers, Hollywood Vampires), Chris Wyse (Hollywood Vampires, The Cult, Ozzy Osbourne) and Jason Sutter (Chris Cornell, New York Dolls and Cher).

Yohan is the son of Andreas Kisserguitarist of Graveand is part of the band Sioux 66formed in 2011, and the kisser clanin which he plays Rock and Metal classics together with his father.

At the festival, Yohan joins Thiago Brisolla (violin), Solomon Siddhartha (clarone), William Paiva (battery) and Guto Passos (low). He recalled that, in the last edition of the event, he had “the honor” of playing alongside his father, in a presentation in which they performed instrumental versions of classics from the Deep Purple.

Now with a new EP and ready to give a master classYohan joins a range of names that have already passed through the event that includes artists of the caliber of Joss Stone, Buddy Guy, Chris Cornell, Joe Satriani, Tom Morello, Zakk Wylde and many other national and international artists. The 2022 edition will still have the participation of Lan Lanwho returns to the stage with his new solo project.

We took the opportunity to chat with Yohan and understand a little more about everything that involves his participation in the festival, including career, inspirations and more. Check it out below!

TMDQA! Yohan Kisser interview

TMDQA: You are a musician who walks a very interesting path between theory and live performances. All this with a Rock And Roll background, where hundreds of bands made history without delving into graduations, for example. How has your path in music been so far and why do you think you ended up following it in a more “academic” way?

Yohan Kisser: My path so far has had a lot of learning in rock and roll. Of course it’s funny to say that, but both [discos de vinil]listening to the songs and taking them, but also in the videos nowadays, where we have access to the Tony Iommi teaching the riffs, my adolescence was always in rock and roll, you know, apart from music. It was only later, when I was 19 years old, that I entered the conservatory, out of a desire to understand more. After I had already heard a lot SlayerI started to hear things like Frank Zappa and yesand these things made me want to understand a little more the theory, the harmony and not only take away the riffs on the instrument, but also understand the musical system as a whole.

And so was my path, but I think both are equally important. I think studying on paper is very important, but it’s not just there. Also with the ear, listening to music while sitting, I think this is also studying. The important thing is to be studying, in contact with music, in contact with the instrument, and this was the path that I still try to follow and always try to keep. Having contact with movement and with music and with the ear.

TMDQA: At the same time, you are also part of bands like Sioux 66 and Kisser Clan, where you play rock classics alongside your father. Is that a way to balance things out?

Yohan: That was a great school too, right? That was fundamental, compared to the last question about how my path was here, it was also Kisser Clan and Sioux 66, leaving a little bit of their father’s wing, having this contact with the band, already with dates, with recording, with others schedules, with big festival. So, all this was also a great learning experience and also this issue of balancing now with my solo work, I’m having more opportunity to make other styles of music that I like, other instruments, other timbres that I also play, [uma vez que] in Sioux I only play guitar and in Kisser Clan too. Only, right? It’s wonderful too, I love being in that position.

And it’s very good too, there are two types of facing the show in different ways, right? Performing with Sioux as a band, we really [se torna] a body of five people there and I feel like a fifth of that body, right? At Yohan Kisser, already with a band, even so, I’m faced with several jobs of having to deal with everyone, with the visual issue of the stage, with the issue of the setlist, these are decisions that are up to me alone. Which is also good on the one hand and is quite different from Sioux’s work. So I think maybe that balance really exists and new learnings.

TMDQA: Which guitarists have inspired you the most so far?

Yohan: I think the guitarists who have inspired me the most so far have been Tony Iommi, Ritchie BlackmoreO [Eddie] Van Halen and Jimi Hendrix.

TMDQA: When we talk about the last name Kisser, it is logical that we quickly connect it to one of the most influential names in the history of world rock. Growing up in such an environment must be inspiring and often a lot of pressure. How was it for you to be surrounded by songs, guitars, riffs, bandmates and so many other elements brought by your father?

Yohan: It was always very positive, very good, also very privileged in various teachings — not only on the instrument, also on technique and musical tips, but on conversation about freedom, about music, about life in general. I think all of us when we become friends with our parents also learn a lot about the person they are, the profession they have. And I think that all the teaching I carry with me, and my brothers too, who are not musicians. And I think this is all very beautiful.

It was very positive to grow up with music, you can’t say that I took it out of nowhere, I was always surrounded by music, guitar, rock and roll and also the nylon guitar, my father always studied the guitar a lot and the classical repertoire at home, so it was something that I always grew up with and naturally I ended up going down that path and falling in love too.

TMDQA: We wanted to know how you think music has therapeutic power?

Yohan: Certainly music influences us even if we don’t pay attention. This is proven in the soundtrack, I think, and in rituals too, right? Ayahuasca for example. I think music — even if you’re not paying attention… music at the gym, music at the restaurant, these things influence us a lot, in our tensions, right? All the musical culture, tonal and even atonal, everything that this passes for us. About medicine, about cures, it’s all a big mystery, isn’t it? In medicine itself as a science, a lot of things we don’t know, but that music definitely influences our emotions a lot, it does.

And that also when we have an impetus and a very strong will, that is real, right? For example, placebo pregnancy, right? The person really believes, you know? People are very strong and music has a very strong power of thought, imagination and spirit, right? So, I think I don’t have all the autonomy to talk about these things either, but why not?

TMDQA: What can we expect from your show at Best of Blues & Rock? What kind of response would you like to hear from the audience when you leave the stage and everyone understands your message through the guitars?

Yohan: I think that, in addition to guitars, I’m also bringing to this repertoire a lot of keys, a lot of piano and a lot of nylon guitar, which is my training instrument. In addition, the bassist who is with me, Guto Passos, plays bass and is also playing Mini Moog; the drummer, who is Willian Paiva, also plays general percussions and is facing a repertoire that I selected from a lot of classical stuff — StravinskyFrank Zappa, Hermeto Pascoal, I think that’s what the public can expect too. And in addition to this trio that has been following me already, I called Salomão Sidharta, who is in the woodwinds — he is playing clarinet and saxophone — and Thiago Brizola, who is playing violin, viola and banjo.

So, I made the arrangements for this entire selection, I made the setlist, some arrangements and we have rehearsed. The result is very cool. What the public can expect is this, it’s a free event, totally instrumental and with all these timbres and arrangements and songs that vary between rock and roll and MPB and maybe jazz. With many timbres too, ranging from banjo, piano, bass and Mini Moog, which is a super modern synthesizer. So I think it’s going to be a pretty impressive show even for us. I think I still don’t really know what to expect from the result that will be, but I’m positively looking forward to it.

TMDQA: Do you have more records than friends?

Yohan: Man, they say we have more fingers than friends, right? Perhaps. I have a lot of disco and many colleagues, but I think I have the privilege of having a wonderful family, close friends for a long time, having a band that we have a wonderful atmosphere that really rehearses, works a lot and when it gets on stage it’s having fun.

So, I think this is friendship, also being able to count, [ter] exchanges, lunches and, finally, counting on each other. I think these are friendships, and I think maybe that’s important, right? It’s always good to have lots of records and have good friends.

