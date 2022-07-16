Toyota Crown is part of a family with 4 new cars

The 2023 Toyota Crown has become a crossover, but it still retains its three-volume essence. However, the model does not arrive alone and will have three more brothers, one of them considered a real sedan.

Known internally as the S235, the New Crown celebrates its 67th anniversary with a family, made up of – in addition to the aforementioned sedan – two more SUVs.

The aforementioned sedan of the Crown family also has an expressive front and a voluminous bumper, also featuring a body with a larger glazed area and practically no detached trunk lid, which made it very strange.

That’s because the C-pillars launch over the rear, almost converting it into a liftback with huge side windows and a straight beltline, like in the 80’s. made just for Japan.

At the rear, the luggage compartment lid is the same size as the Crown crossover and the porthole has an apparently glazed continuation over the luggage compartment opening, creating a distinctive look, with the glass being enlarged as in a huge hatchback.

The Crown logo appears on the front, something we also see on the other two models. One is a coupe-style crossover with muscular lines.

With a curved front and full LED headlights, it also has pronounced LED lanterns and very sporty lines.

The Crown family crossover still has bumpers highlighted with gloss black moldings and sport wheels.

The other model of the Crown family is an SUV with traditional lines, but it is not known if it has seven seats, but the lines are slimmer and the profile of the SUV is more aerodynamic.

The rear has tapered LED taillights reminiscent of the stylish sedan, with “turbine” style wheels.

It is not yet known when these models will hit the market, but probably the two SUVs will be exclusive to China.

Toyota Crown Concepts – Photo gallery