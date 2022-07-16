“Treatment”, warns woman about Luciano Camargo and diagnosis

Sensitive warns about health of Luciano Camargo

The singer Luciano Camargowho is a duo with his brother Zezé Di Camargo, currently does solo work as a gospel singer, thus achieving his true dream in music.

According to the sensitive Erica Dias, the year 2022 will not be as full of blessings as he expects, after all, there is a prediction given by the sensitive that warns of a possible illness. In an interview with “Movimento Country”, the seer reported that Luciano Camargo and his brother, Zeze, need to redouble their care.

Erica Dias then he started with a bombshell in the career of the famous: “About Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano, it shows the spiritually distant, the spiritual at war, one away, one back to the other. It shows a phase that is a little complicated, a little indecisive.”, says the woman.

“But it shows that from September, August and September, it’s a new cycle in their lives, it’s a new path, a new project. Shows something related to a new song. But it shows a distance from them too”, said the psychic.

+ Simone Mendes publishes video not at all well after being excluded by Simaria and makes an outburst: “I didn’t sleep”

ILLNESSES AND FALSE PROMISES

the sensitive Erica Dias made a point of emphasizing that he sees a disease in the brothers’ lives for this year. “Zezé getting sick, something related to cancer, prostate care, that’s what I see. And it shows Luciano with something related to the kidney, in need of treatment”, he warned.

+Marcelo Adnet detonates the attitude of Stênio Garcia’s wife, after she pulls an actor out of an interview: “Scary”

“He put it in me”, Luciano Camargo publicly assumes, shows upset, and wife detonates everything she saw: “Listen” “Almost killed”, Luciano Camargo exposes what his wife did, leaves Brazil and confirms the outcome: “Waiting” Luciano Camargo is exposed in a gay relationship, woman displays and detonates: “I am returning”

“It shows that people from the past are also getting closer. Shows you changes, little false friendships, you turning around. People wanting to cancel out some good things in your life, and beware of false proposals and promises,” said the famous celebrity sensitive.

As for Seu Francisco, who died in November 2020, at the age of 83, the well-known father of Zeze Di Camargo and Luciano, according to the sensitive, is on the other side. “Their father is fine, he was well received, he is with a lady named Zilda, this lady is clear, he is by her side.”, concluded Érica Dias.