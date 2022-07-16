Troubled by Anitta’s support for Lula, Bolsonaro asks evangelicals to ‘arrive’ to young people

Back in Juiz de Fora (MG), the site of the stab in 2018, for a new pre-campaign act with evangelicals, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was very uncomfortable this Friday the 15th with the public support of singer Anitta. to ex-President Lula (PT) in these elections. He indicated concern about the artist’s influence among younger people, an audience in which he registers high rates of rejection, according to surveys.

Gathered with supporters who could not even occupy half of the seats at the event’s venue in Minas, Bolsonaro insinuated that the singer would have exchanged her vote for the liberation of drugs in Brazil and regretted that young people have her as an inspiration.

“There was a singer these days who talked a lot about zucchini. ‘I’m going to tattoo I don’t know what there…I’m going to do that’. She addressed a person and [disse] ‘I’m giving the biggest support, release the marijuana there’. And kids follow these people,” she criticized. “[Tem que] Give our children an ‘arrival’ and say: look, your freedom passes through here [levanta um celular] and there are people who want to control it from here.”

Then, he repeated the directive for parents to tell their children that the operation of social networks in Brazil would depend on their re-election and the defeat of Lula.

“It’s not easy, but we have to decide. It’s reaching out to the youngest and saying that whoever is ensuring that your cell phone works is the president. On the other side, they are talking about controlling the media,” Bolsonaro repeated. “Young people without a cell phone no longer live and it seems that some want to elect an executioner for their lives.”

In his speech, Bolsonaro insisted that the role of evangelicals this year would be to help defeat Lula. “Our enemy is not outside today, it is inside Brazil. If I hire a razor [barbeiro] to drive the Ferrari, he’s going to crash into the corner. Some want to put a demonstrably corrupt person to run the Nation”, he pleaded at one point.

An event in Juiz de Fora to receive Bolsonaro had half of the seats unoccupied.

Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

At this Friday’s event, Bolsonaro again signaled to women, another audience in which he suffers from high failure rates. Again, he admitted to not being well regarded, but insisted that they look at policies that are supposed to benefit them.

Still on the subject, he also stated that the departure of Pedro Guimarães, one of his main allies, from the command of Caixa Econômica Federal after accusations of sexual harassment would have transformed the institution into a ‘bank for women’. To defend his position, he celebrated the appointment of former advisor to Paulo Guedes Daniela Marques.

“AND [falam que] I am a person who has the wrong policy for women… Look at Caixa Econômica with President Dani, it is a Caixa Econômica for them. We cannot live without you.”

He also again attacked the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court and insinuated fraud in the elections. In celebrating the presence of Bolsonarist allies, he also said that if extremist deputies such as Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ) and Daniel Silveira (PL-RJ) continue with the current profile of political action, in 20 years they will be able to reach the Presidency of the Republic. .