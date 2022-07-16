Two months before the election, government plans to double aid to taxi drivers and truck drivers in August | Economy

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare reported this Friday (15) that it is preparing to pay, in the first half of August, two installments of aid for truck drivers and taxi drivers.

The two benefits are part of the pre-election social package created by the PEC Kamikaze, enacted by Congress this Thursday (14th).

The constitutional amendment defines that the two aids can be paid in up to six installments. The government, however, will not be able to complete the procedures until the end of July – and, therefore, will have only five months to complete the payments.

If the ministry’s announcement is confirmed, the federal government will use the “sixth installment”, which would not be paid on time, to double the money to be transferred in August – two months before the presidential election.

With Electoral PEC, spending ceiling undergoes 5th change in Bolsonaro government

Truck drivers will receive a voucher worth R$1,000, which will cost R$5.4 billion to the public coffers. The benefits to taxi drivers registered until May 31, 2022 represent an expense of R$ 2 billion.

The total cost of the package amounts to R$ 41.2 billion. The constitutional amendment boosts Auxílio Brasil, Auxílio-Gás and the Alimenta Brasil program, in addition to compensating states for tax incentives to ethanol and to guarantee free public transport to the elderly.

The Ministry of Labor stated that it has already received data on truck drivers from the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT). Before releasing the resources, the ministry is verifying which professionals will be entitled to the benefit.

Assistance to taxi drivers still depends on information to be provided by the 5,570 Brazilian municipalities.

The Ministry of Labor stated that it will ask city halls for the databases of professionals who have the documents in order — that is, who have permission to provide the service for the municipality.

Maneuver in election year: Chamber can accelerate PEC that provides billionaire benefits