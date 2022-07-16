‘Under Pressure’ wins Best Brazilian Series at CCXP Awards | pop

“ Under pressure ” got the best of CCXP Awards . The Brazilian attraction, starring Julio Andrade and Marjorie Estianotook the statuette in the Best Brazilian Series category . For Gabriel Jacome, content manager at TV Globo, the honor is a very important award for everyone who works with audiovisual. 🎬🤩

1 of 2 Under Pressure — Photo: João Cotta/Globo Under Pressure — Photo: João Cotta/Globo

He also highlighted the importance of content that seeks to portray the reality of the Brazilian public health system at a time when the country is still recovering from the chaos brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. For Gabriel, the “health system was put to the test” and suffered “with difficulties that happened in the management of the pandemic in our country”.

“We managed to make a national audiovisual product talking about us and recognizing the value of the great and true heroes of the pandemic. This is very important and we are recognizing the fruits of this great success”, he concluded. 💓🤩

2 of 2 Gabriel Jacome is content manager at TV Globo — Photo: Julia Reis/Gshow Gabriel Jacome is content manager at TV Globo — Photo: Julia Reis/Gshow

This Friday, 15/7, the first edition of CCXP Awards, which covers the world of movies, series, literature, games, comics and digital creators, took place in São Paulo. The event awarded 32 categories in the pop world and you can know all the winners by clicking here.