understand what changes with the arrival of new technology

The 5G signal, without interference from other frequencies, debuted in Brazil on July 5th. So far the signal is only available in Brasília, due to the low number of satellite dishes in the Federal District. The first operators that provide the pure 5G signal are Tim, Claro and Vivo. According to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), for now, the mentioned operators will not change the costs of the plans nor will they require customers to change their chip, because those who already have the 4G signal, the device will automatically capture the 5G signal. .

However, not all customers have a cell phone that will be able to pick up the new signal. For people who want the new technology and want to change their device, it is recommended to check at the time of purchase if the smartphone is really compatible.

Anatel has listed the devices that are able to receive the 5G signal, check it out here.

Regarding satellite dishes, initially the 5G signal will occupy the 3.5 GHz band, which is partially occupied by old satellite dishes that operate with an analog signal in Band C. Those who use this signal will need to acquire a new antenna and a receiver compatible with the Band Ku, where the signal from the satellite dishes is migrating. Families enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) with old satellite dishes will receive new converters, without the need to buy new antennas.