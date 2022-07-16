According to John Ricctielo, creators should prioritize market demands when creating new projects

A few days after the unity announce its merger with IronSource, the company’s CEO, John Ricitiello, explained the decision in an interview with PocketGamer.biz. during it, the executive reserved harsh words for developers who don’t use all available monetization featurescalling them “damn idiots”.

“Ferrari and other big car makers still use clay and carving knives”, stated Ricctielo ironically. “It’s a very small part of the gaming industry that works in these ways, and some of these people are my favorite people in the world to fight against — they’re the most beautiful, pure, brilliant people. They are also some of the biggest fucking idiots”.

The comment came about as a result of some of the criticism that Unity has suffered as a result of its recent merger. According to general manager Marc Whitten, the merger with IronSource will allow developers to bring even more monetization solutions for your games and “stand out amidst the noise” in doing so — something many creators believe belittle the creative aspects of your projects.

Ricctielo says developers must serve the market

During an interview, the CEO of Unity stated that there is an increasing distance between creators who “massively embrace how to discover what makes a product successful” and those who move away from the focus on money to prioritize creativity. For Ricctielo, who ran Electronic Arts between 2007 and 2013, creators need, above all, to meet market demands.

“I’ve seen big games fail because they set their compulsion loops to two minutes when that should have been an hour.”, explained the executive. “Every now and then, you wouldn’t even notice the difference between a huge success and a huge failure, except for that adjustment and the rate of attrition. There isn’t a developer on the planet who wouldn’t like this knowledge.”.

Ricctielo’s statements have generated criticism among the developer community: the creator of donut countynamed iPhone Game of the Year in 2018, stated that the executive would consider him “a big idiot” for not having done holea copy of his game that was full of monetization elements.

The polemic speeches arise at a time when Unity has already come under fire for its recent decisions to lay off hundreds of employeeseven at a time when it continues to make billion-dollar investments. Riccitielo is known for prioritizing monetization tactics since his days at Electronic Artswhich earned him “tributes” in games like Travis Strikers Again — a game in which he is portrayed as “Damon Ricctielo”member of a developer that always criticizes design ideas of your colleagues.

