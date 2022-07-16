unlock your CAIXA TEM password in 8 steps

key points Caixa Tem password can be recovered in just eight quick steps;

Platform does not charge any user service fees;

Caixa Tem offers more than 10 free services digitally.

from next Monday (18)a Federal Savings Bank (CEF) resume payment of Brazil aid which has already reached the seventh installment. Deposits are made in the digital social savings account of the box hasdue to the feasibility of the platform.

the popularity of box has consolidated even before the payment of Auxílio Brasil. The platform was created in 2020 to unify the payments emergency aida benefit created to mitigate the financial impacts caused by the Covid-19.

the account of box has basically works in the same way as a current or savings account in a conventional bank, the advantage of which is that it does not charge any service fees. The platform is governed by a security system of the Savings Bank and requires entering a password to grant access.

However, given the intense flow of digital platforms to which the same user is currently submitted, it is common to forget passwords. But there’s no need to despair, because it is possible to recover the password and return to using the digital social savings account normally.

O FDR gathered eight steps that will help you to unlock your box has and ensure receipt of payment of aid Brazil. Look:

Download the CAIXA Tem app (available for Android and iOS); Open the app; Enter your CPF number; Click on the option “I’m not a robot” and “Next”; Click on “Recover Password”; The system will send the step-by-step instructions for recovering the password to the e-mail registered with CAIXA Tem; In your email box, open the message and click on the link they sent; Create a new access password.

First access to Caixa Tem

To get the digital social savings account on box has, it is very simple, and the client does not need to undergo any prior analysis. Noting that there is also no cost to the citizen, as is usual in more traditional bank branches.

The first step to be taken is to enter the virtual store of each mobile device, be it the App Store for iOS or Play Store for androidand download the application.

When opening the application, just click on the button “Log in” and then in “Register”. Then the citizen will be redirected to a page where he must provide a series of personal information, such as full name, CPF number, cell phone number, date of birth, zip code and email. This data is essential to ensure security and prevent fraud.

Subsequently, the user must create a six-digit numeric password, which must be provided whenever they want to access the application. THE Caixa Econômica recommends that the password not be a sequence of numbers such as “123456”does not have repetitions, does not amount to a part of the composition of the CPFin addition to not being allowed to use the date of birth as a password.

Once this phase is completed, the citizen must provide the registered password again and, at the bottom of the screen, click on the “I am not a robot”. Then, it is necessary to validate the registration through the e-mail sent by Savings Bank. The link inserted in the email will redirect the citizen to the box haswhere you need to select the option “release access” and then “tap here for your first login”.

That done, the Savings Bank requires validation of the registered cell phone, so just click on “Continue” and “receive code”. An SMS will be sent to the registered number with a specific code that must be entered in the application. The last step is the appointment of the cell phone, so that the use of the digital social savings account is duly released.

Caixa Tem services

The digital social savings account of the box has offers various services and tools free of charge to customers. The application authorizes transactions in the maximum amount of BRL 600limited to a total of BRL 1,200 per day. In the monthly period, the customer box has can move up to BRL 5 thousand. At the box has it’s possible:

Pay bills online;

Make payments at Casa Lotérica;

Recharge a cell phone linked to any operator;

Hire the Family Support Insurance;

Get financial tips;

Make online purchases with the virtual debit card;

Make in-person purchases by scanning the QR Code issued by the merchant’s card machine;

Inform the income of an individual;

Consult the Social Identification Number (NIS);

Consult Bolsa Família;

Receive Unemployment Insurance;

Make transfers via TED and DOC;

Make transfers and make payments with the PIX key;

Consult your savings account statement.