US and Japan train warplanes in China’s area of ​​interest

The United States and Japan have conducted joint military exercises with 52 warplanes over the past two weeks in an area of ​​Chinese interest and influence. The completion of training was confirmed by the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force yesterday.

Held on July 6, 11 and 12, the exercise was held to “improve the Japan-U.S. alliance’s deterrence and response capabilities,” the Japanese statement said, in the skies over the Sea of ​​Japan, the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of East China.

According to CNN, the US Air Force did not immediately comment on this week’s exercises, but had confirmed last month that it had sent 12 Hawaii Air National Guard F-22 fighter jets to Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa. The same amount of fighters was used in training with the Japanese.

On July 13, the two countries also conducted joint exercises with their maritime forces in the Nansei Islands, Japan’s closest territory to Taiwan – a Chinese province whose region has seen increasing tension from clashes between Beijing and Western countries that support the government. from the island.

Earlier this month, Japan protested after a Chinese ship sailed near islands in the East China Sea administered by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing. A Russian military ship was also spotted in the same area that day, according to several Japanese media outlets citing Japanese Defense Ministry sources.

In late May, Chinese and Russian bombers flew together near Japan, which was seen as a provocation by Tokyo. The country recently hosted a summit of the “Quad”, an informal alliance between the United States, Japan, India and Australia, focused on countering China’s influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

In addition, China said this week it expelled a US destroyer that sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, saying the vessel had entered the territory “illegally”.

The US regularly conducts what it calls Freedom of Navigation Operations in the South China Sea, defying what it says are restrictions on passage imposed by China and other claimants.

*With information from AFP