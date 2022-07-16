Used car rises up to 28% with lack of models on the market – Época Negócios

+



Used cars have gone up in price (Photo: Michael H via Getty Images)

Whoever bought a brand new car a year ago is now asking for up to 28% more than the amount paid in the purchase to sell the vehicle, now considered a used one. The distortion that allows profit in the sale of cars even after a year of use, when under normal conditions the vehicle would have suffered a depreciation of 15% to 20%, is due to the lack of models on the market.

After more than a year of limited production due to lack of parts, during which automakers directed the available components to the manufacture of more expensive cars, some models have become a rarity. As the prices of new cars, a market benchmark, also did not stop rising amid the context of restricted supply, used car owners noticed an unusual appreciation of their vehicles.

According to a survey based on advertisements published by dealers and used car owners on the Mobiauto website, the price of the 40 best-selling passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Brazil rose, on average, 7.1% after one year of use. The research compares the prices charged in the first half of this year with the average value of the same models in the zero kilometer condition in the first six months of 2021.

The greatest appreciation was observed in Fiat’s Mobi, whose price, in the Easy version with a 1.0 engine, jumped from R$41,000 to R$52,500 – that is, it became 28% more expensive after one year of use. Also noteworthy is the price of the Onix, a model that was no longer produced by General Motors (GM) for five months in 2021.

In the LT version, equipped with a 1.0 engine, the appreciation was 14.5%: from R$ 65.6 thousand to R$ 75.1 thousand. “It’s amazing to buy a brand new car, use it for a year and see your equity increase by almost 30%”, comments Sant Clair Castro Jr., CEO of Mobiauto.

SCENERY

Going forward, however, the trend pointed out by analysts is towards stabilization. After the record in 2021, the used market showed in the first half a 20% decrease in purchase and sale transactions involving passenger cars and light utilities, such as pickups and vans. Already in sales of new, the fall since the first day of 2022 is in 15%.

With the accommodation in the pace of sales in June, inventories of 145,500 new vehicles are at the highest volume of the last two years, despite all the production difficulties at the automakers. used car inflation, where the rise in prices, which in 12 months reached 17% in February, fell in June to below 15% (14.9%). From March to April, the prices of used vehicles showed deflation of 0.5%.

DEMAND

In the case of zero cars, however, inflation has been more persistent, reaching 18% in the 12 months to June, as shown by the variations of the product within the IPCA basket, the official price index measured by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). “Today, I believe much more in the lack of customers than in the lack of cars on the market”, says Cassio Pagliarini, a consultant at Bright Consulting. “

The most determining factors today are interest rates and high prices.” In addition to the rise in interest rates on vehicle financing, already above 26% per year – the highest rate in the last six years -, reports are growing in the car industry of tougher conditions in the granting of credit. Banks that previously financed 70% of the value of the car are now agreeing to finance only half or at most 65%.

“Banks began to make greater demands because they fear an increase in default”, comments Enilson Sales, president of Fenauto, an entity that represents dealerships of used and used cars. Sant Clair, from Mobiauto, adds: “You didn’t see a car left over as you see it today. Consumer income didn’t keep up with price increases.” The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.