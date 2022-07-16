Users will be able to use secondary device to send messages

O Whatsapp is a messaging application that undergoes constant updates, all of them with the most diverse objectives, such as providing safety, practicality or interactivity among its users. In fact, one of the most demanded tools in messenger is the possibility of using a secondary device to send and receive messages. Fortunately, the developers seem to be working on this service.

Find out more about this below new WhatsApp feature.

According to some leaked information, it will now be possible to synchronize conversations between two mobile devices in real time. This novelty gave rise to talk on social networks, where some users noticed that the beta version 2.22.15.13 has a section to register another device in the same account, without requiring an active internet connection on the main device. To be clearer, it is similar to what happens with WhatsApp Web.

Experts indicate that when the second device is activated, WhatsApp, through its server, will pass the conversations to ensure full access to messages from the other device. Even everyone with the standard version of the application, free of charge, will be able to use this new function. In this way, this change can bring a lot of practicality, especially for those who use the messenger for work.

The developers have also made it clear that all this sharing will be done with the security of the app’s encryption. Still, it’s a process that will take some time to complete, as it will require cloud download. Therefore, the quality of the internet can help a lot in the transfer.

The danger with secondary devices

Although the great news has filled the eyes of some people, it is important to be careful with some of the dangers it can present. Inevitably, in case of cell phone theft, criminal groups will be able to retire from this function and access all your messages and interact with your contacts. Therefore, it is important to always establish some security measures, such as two-step verification, not sending sensitive data in the app, etc.