Vaginal Lubrication – Let’s Talk #7 | Drauzio Varella

Vaginal lubrication is normal and can change depending on a few factors. When there is dryness, you need to seek medical help.

You know that wetness in your panties during ovulation or during arousal before sexual intercourse? This is a natural mechanism of the female body to keep the vagina lubricated and clean. In general, it is transparent, odorless, looks like egg whites and does not require any worries.

However, vaginal lubrication can be changed according to some factors such as menstruation, psychological factors, type of clothing, among others. In cases where it is not enough and there is vaginal dryness, it is recommended to seek medical help to treat the causes. Find out more in this episode of Let’s Talk.

