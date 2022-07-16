Vale (VALE3) drops more than 30% from the highs of the year with ore pressure: what to expect for the action?

The day before, Vale’s shares (VALE3) closed down 6.66%, at R$67.95, the lowest level since December 2021, reflecting the decline in iron ore prices in Asia; this Friday, the lows continue, with VALE3 starting the session down by around 1%. In the month of July until the day before, the fall in assets is 11.25% and, since the maximum of the year recorded on March 7, the fall is 33%.

The market for commodities remains under pressure and this Friday, ore futures on the Dalian and Singapore exchanges fell below $100 a tonne on rising fears of a waning demand for steel as the economy of China disappointed in the second quarter and a crisis in the local real estate sector is highlighted.

Activity in the country, the world’s largest steel producer and iron ore consumer, contracted 2.6% in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter and rose 0.4% year-on-year, a worse-than-expected performance due to to lockdowns against Covid-19.

As a result, September’s most-traded iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange tumbled 10% to 645 yuan ($95.32) a tonne at the end of the session, after hitting 641.50 yuan earlier, the lowest level. since December 15th. The contract is down 13.3% this week, the sharpest drop since mid-February.

On the Singapore Stock Exchange, the steel ingredient contract for August was down 4% to $96.25 a tonne, the weakest since November, putting it on track for a weekly loss of more than 11%.

As Carsten Menke, an analyst at Swiss bank Julius Baer, ​​points out, although growing recession risks in Europe and the United States have also pushed industrial metal prices down in recent weeks, China is a much more important factor in the performance of these industries. commodities.

The monthly set of economic data released by China confirmed the House’s view that the economy is already out of its worst moment. However, assesses Menke, a quick recovery is unlikely.

In the same vein, Bradesco’s economic team highlights that, even with the disappointing result of Chinese growth, mainly reflecting the impacts of about two months of lockdown in Shanghai and the resurgence of the pandemic in some provinces, other indicators released indicate a better outlook for the economy. activity in the transition to the third quarter.

Looking at the inter-annual comparison, from January to June, retail sales grew by 3.1%, well above expectations, retail sales fell by 6.7% and industrial production accelerated from 0.7% to 3.9%, still that investments in fixed assets have decelerated from 6.2% to 6.1%.

“Looking ahead, the Chinese economy should gradually recover from the second quarter closures, but the emergence of new Ômicron strains such as BA.2.75 and BA.5 could pose a dilemma for the conduct of anti-Covid and economic policies in the country. country”, assess the economists at Bradesco.

Julius Baer analyst also points out that the Chinese real estate market continues to cause headwinds. Global investors and homebuyers in China are losing confidence in the country’s real estate market, which has entered a new stage of turmoil after a year of falling sales, stalled projects and rising developer defaults, which has also put pressure on the real estate market. actions over there.

That said, Menke points out that a lot of negative news is already priced into industrial metals. However, he points out, a quick recovery seems unlikely amid prevailing economic uncertainties and with signs that supply in the sector is sufficient.

Short-term pressure for Vale

In this scenario, although many analysts have a positive view of Vale’s shares, the expectation is for greater pressure in the short term, including downward revisions in estimates for the mining company’s assets and for the sector as a whole.

Last week, Goldman Sachs had already cut its forecasts for iron ore by about 15% to $100 a ton in the last six months of the year. Its three-month forecast for the steel ingredient is now $90 a ton. Subsequently, the bank’s analysts lowered the target price for Vale’s ADRs (American Depositary Receipts, or shares traded on the American Stock Exchange) from US$ 17 to US$ 15 (still a potential increase of 20% against the closing of fifth), maintaining a neutral recommendation for the assets and highlighting a preference for other securities in the mining and steel sector. “Despite the discounted valuation of Vale and the relatively high capital returns, we have our neutral recommendation, as we see better risk-reward for steel producers”, they assess, with Gerdau (GGBR4) as the sector’s top pick, but also with Usiminas (USIM5) among the favorites. “More specifically, we expect Chinese steel production to decline sequentially in the second half of the year, while demand is expected to improve as lockdowns end, putting potential upward pressure on steel prices.” The bank’s commodities team estimates that China’s steel production needs to fall between 20% and 25% between July and December 2022 from June 2022 levels, so that fiscal 2022 production falls by between 1%. and 4% on an annual basis, in line with the government’s effort to reduce production for the year. This should have a negative impact on iron ore consumption during a seasonally stronger production period, while pushing steel prices. “We would also like to limit exposure to iron ore and to Vale due to continued uncertainties in demand from China and the structural decline in demand.” Goldman cut the estimate for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) for Vale by 16% for 2022 and by 8% for 2023. However, they consider that, after the recent low performance, they estimate that Vale’s actions imply an iron ore price of US$ 85 a ton, below the forecast for the commodity next year. Another company that recently revised its forecasts for Vale was Bank of America which, also taking into account the headwinds on the growth of the global economy as a whole (apart from China), cut the target price for the ON share of from R$106 to R$99 and the ADR (American Depositary Receipt, or company shares traded on the American Stock Exchange) from US$20 to US$19, maintaining a neutral recommendation. For analysts at the American bank, steel producers are under pressure in the United States, China and Europe and, in this way, iron ore should turn into surplus. Thus, it reinforces the bearish view for prices. The estimate is for an average price of US$ 95 per ton in 2023. BofA still followed up with a buy recommendation for GGBR4 and USIM5. “While a recovery in Chinese economic activity could sustain prices in the short term, both the increase in supply and the energy crisis could bring more setbacks in the year 2023. On the other hand, accelerated investment in energy transition and independence will likely help to rebalance the market and push prices higher again from 2024″, analysts evaluated. Citi, in turn, has a buy recommendation for Vale’s ADRs, with a target price of US$ 16, 28% above the previous day’s closing price. Analysts also say they have a relatively positive view on iron ore prices, projecting the commodity above US$ 100 per ton by the end of 2023. Looking at the short term, with respect to the second quarter data, the bank points out that the company should report iron ore production of 76 million tons, stable on an annual basis and leading to a drop in the semester. The market, he assesses, already seems to consider a drop in the company’s projections. Vale will report its production data on July 19th. Analysts point out that production in the first half should total 140 million tons, 4 million below the same period of the previous year. Thus, Vale’s projection established between 320 million and 335 million tons may be difficult to achieve, after reaching 316 million tons in 2021.

“The company could choose to cut the projection and frame it as a production discipline. Historically, US$ 100 per ton was a very high price, but the costs today are significantly higher, especially for lower quality products”, they assess.

Projections for 2022 Ebitda by 3% for 2022 and 2023, to US$26.4 billion and US$22.8 billion, respectively, on account of small changes in assumptions about prices and costs.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

