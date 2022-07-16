Vasco lineup: team should have five changes against Sampaio Corrêa | vasco

Vasco ended the preparation to face Sampaio Corrêa, at 9:30 pm this Saturday, at Castelão, in São Luís, for the 18th round of Serie B. With a series of embezzlement, Maurício Souza was forced to change the starting lineup, and the main novelty must be the return of Nenê, who was out of the last two matches due to calf pain.

+ Injunction impacts SAF rite two days from window opening

Bulletin: Tébaro Schmidt brings the latest information from Vasco; watch

The coach will not be able to count on goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, midfielder Andrey Santos and striker Figueiredo, who are suspended. Midfielder Palácios and striker Getúlio are in the medical department and also did not travel to Maranhão. In goal, Halls and Alexander fight for the spot – the reserve goalkeepers even held a press conference the day before.

+ Alex Teixeira gets emotional: “Going home happy”

On the other hand, in addition to the number 10, Vasco will have the return of Gabriel Dias, who has not played since the victory over Londrina, for the 13th round. The tendency is for the right-back to start on the bench. Left-back Edimar and forward Gabriel Pec are also available after serving a suspension against Criciúma.

Vasco’s probable lineup against Sampaio Corrêa: Halls (Alexander), Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Yuri Lara, Matheus Barbosa, Nenê, Gabriel Pec, Erick and Raniel.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 3 Maurício Souza guides Vasco players in training in São Luís, Maranhão — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Maurício Souza guides Vasco players in training in São Luís, Maranhão — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

Among the related, two names appear as novelties in the list: Eguinaldo and Marlon Gomes were integrated into the professional team this week. It is the first time for Eguinaldo related to a match for the top team, while Marlon Gomes had already been on the bench in two Carioca games last year.

+ Read more news from Vasco

Eguinaldo is a forward and is 17 years old, while Marlon, 18 years old, is a midfielder. They will go through a transition period. This means that, at any time, they can be called back to defend Vasco’s under-20 team.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!