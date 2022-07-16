Via (VIIA3) and Magalu (MGLU3) jump, 3R (RRRP3) falls sharply in the month with stock rotation: will the movement continue?

The movement of rotation of the so-called value stocks – from more mature sectors and linked to the real economy, such as commodities -, towards growth, such as techs and retailers, has gained quite significant strength in the first half of July.

In the month, while value stocks such as CSN Mineração (CSNA3), 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), CSN (CSNA3) and SLC Agrícola (SLCE3) appeared among the lowest in the index, companies such as Via (VIIA3), Americanas (AMER3), Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and construction companies stood out among the Ibovespa’s biggest gains, as highlighted in the tables below:

The biggest increases in the Ibovespa in the first half of July:

The biggest Ibovespa lows in the first half of July:

Company ticker Performance 3R Petroluem RRRP3 -18.24% CSN Mining CMIN3 -13.47% Bradespar BRAP4 -11.89% suzano SUZB3 -11.57% OK VALE3 -10.70% SLC SLCE3 -10.65% CSN CSNA3 -10.36% South America SULA11 -10.05% B3 B3SA3 -8.49% klabin KLBN11 -8.42%

Guide Investimentos analysts, in a report, highlight that the end of the commodity boom cycle, with monetary tightening on the horizon, is changing the market’s leadership. Thus, companies that export products are among the biggest drops while “consumers” of commodities are among the biggest increases, as are companies that would benefit from a drop in interest rates, such as construction companies and the well-known growth companies.

For Fernando Siqueira, Rodrigo Crespi, Gabriel Gracia, who do the analysis, the view is that the rotation is just beginning.

“After a long period of high inflation, we are now living with high interest rates for some time. In our view, the market has already started to price a new phase of the economic cycle: lower inflation and the end of the cycle of high interest rates”, they assess.

Analysts point out that, in the last 12 months (or even a little longer), commodity producers were among the

biggest rises in the Ibovespa, following the rise in commodity prices on the international market. On the negative side, more cyclical and more indebted companies were among the biggest declines. This is due to the increase in interest rates in Brazil (and more recently in the world) and due to low economic growth.

More recently, the movement was reversed, as seen in the charts above. For Guide, this is not just a “raise” of these stocks that have dropped a lot in recent months (or years). For them, it is a broader movement, which reflects the expectation of a global economic slowdown (due to the subsequent effect of the increase in interest rates plus Covid in China), a drop in commodity prices and, most importantly, a subsequent reduction in inflation. and interest.

“This pattern tends to be reinforced when signs of reduction in inflation become clearer, particularly in the US. [que ainda registra uma forte persistência da alta dos preços, com novos números recordes de alta de preços ao consumidor apresentados nesta semana]”, they evaluate.

Thus, the lower pressure on interest rates, which initially started with the prospect of recession and should later be added by the fall in prices, in the opinion of analysts, should again favor growth companies, including those seen as being in the “business” sector. technology” – how e-commerce is considered in Brazil.

Among growth companies, the house’s preferences are WEG (WEGE3) and Petz (PETZ3). On the technology front, Guide highlights Totvs (TOTS3) and Americanas (AMER3).

Another group that should benefit from the end of the cycle of high interest rates are cyclical companies.

Guide highlights having seen the beginning of this movement with the rise of construction companies, the most sensitive group to interest rates in Brazil, since the sale of real estate is directly linked to access to credit.

In addition to construction companies, the house sees clothing retail companies as part of this group and believes that they should also continue to perform better than the Ibovespa in the coming months, if the forecast of falling inflation is confirmed.

In front of cyclical companies, Guide points out the shares of Cyrela (CYRE3) and Lojas Renner (LREN3). These two companies have fallen sharply in recent months and their recent performances have been below that of several other similar companies – that is, they have been better than the Ibovespa in the last 30 days, but below their peers.

Finally, the commodity slump boosted another sector in the last month, and could boost even more for them: commodity consuming companies such as AmBev (ABEV3), BRF (BRFS3) and smaller companies such as M.Dias Branco and Camil. “In this group, we see AmBev and BRF with good prospects for the coming quarters and valuation is still discounted”, points out Guide.

The thesis of falling commodities and their beneficiaries has been constantly reinforced by Bradesco BBI, which points to a bullish thesis for BRF, Ambev and M.Dias Branco. Despite the performance well above the Ibovespa since the end of June, the bank’s analysts point out that the drop in commodity prices should continue to improve investor sentiment in relation to these papers, from the perspective of cost relief, while they remain more cautious with producers of agricultural commodities and beef.

Caution with assets

Pietra Guerra, an analyst at XP, points out that shares in the retail and technology sectors suffered a lot at the beginning of the year due to higher interest rates and concerns about inflation. Thus, looking at asset prices in growth sectors, their recent decline opened up an opportunity as an entry point for several market agents, in a scenario of projected drop in interest rates with the economic slowdown.

“You mean retail is protected? Not. We know that retail suffers from inflation, with consumer sentiment at low levels. It is difficult to say that we are at the bottom, but in any case, there was good buying space for some assets”, he points out.

For Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, the scenario is still difficult for growth companies, since the interest rate cycle, both in Brazil and in Europe and the USA, is still being priced, also depending on the inflationary trajectory (which may indicate a greater or lesser monetary tightening to contain the rise in prices)”.

“While this is happening, there is a preference for more consolidated companies, with those that need capital having more difficulty. But there are companies that are well discounted, which at a positive moment on the Brazilian Stock Exchange can stand out”, says Cruz.

For the strategist, growth actions should not have a “smooth trajectory” in the coming months, especially with the approach of the elections, the fiscal being questioned and the spending ceiling put in check. Uncertainty also exists about long-term fiscal support, pushing up interest rates at the far end of the curve and hurting growth stocks, causing greater stress. However, he assesses, after the elections, the last two months could lead the market to an interesting recovery.

Gustavo Akamine, analyst at Constância Investimento, believes that it is not possible to confirm that the turnover will continue from value stocks to growth stocks. This is taking into account the volatile environment due to the elections, as well as a possible stabilization of commodity prices that, still far from the maximum, could remain at levels higher than before the Ukraine war.

