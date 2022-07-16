Video catches police killing teenager; man killed eight victims in Paraná

THE death of a teenager 17 years old was caught by a security camera in Toledo, in the interior of Paraná, in the early hours of this Friday (15). The young man was one of eight victims murdered by military police officer (PM) Fabiano Júnior Garcia, who later took his own life.

In the images, Kaio Siqueira da Silva is walking on the street and is approached by the soldier. He approaches the car Fabiano was in and the pair talk. Moments later, he is shot.

Watch the images of the moment, which are strong and have been edited:

according to G1, the teenager did not have a history with the police, but was known by security agents. The cause of death is not yet known.

sequence of murders

Fabiano Junior Garcia killed six of his own family: two children, a stepdaughter, mother, brother and wife, in addition to the teenager Kaio and another young man, aged 19, identified as Luiz. After the deaths, the policeman committed suicide. The motivation for the serial murders would be the end of the relationship with his wife.

According to information from the portal G1, the A 37-year-old police officer worked for the 19th Military Police Battalion of Toledo. The PM informed that the security agent worked normally on Thursday (14) and left the shift around 7pm.

The PM points to the hypothesis that, still in Toledo, the man killed the wife and her daughter, 12 years old. Then the suspicion is that he headed for Blue Sky, where he killed the others. two children who lived with their maternal grandmother.

Then, according to security agencies, the man returned to Toledo, where he took the life of his mother and a brother. In addition, the two young guys who were passing through the region, aged 17 and 19, were also murdered.