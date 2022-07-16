Vitão’s predictions for the 17th round of the Brasileirão

If, on Saturday, there is a winner in Athetico-PR x Inter or if Corinthians wins in Ceará, Palmeiras will enter Allianz Parque on Monday needing to beat Cuiabá to close another round in the isolated leadership of the endless Brazilian Championship of pontozzz corridozzz. And that’s the trend, after all, in addition to the green quality, Palestra is the one with the calmest game of the day.

At the bottom of the table, Fortaleza is a visitor in the direct confrontation with Atlético-GO and will be in an even more dramatic situation if they don’t score in Goiânia. And you can’t ignore the Dragon’s slight favoritism for the home factor.

Round 17 predictions

Athletico PR 1 x 0 Internacional

The Hurricane is alive in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores and, despite the great championship in Colorado under the command of Mano Menezes, it is always difficult to play in the Arena da Baixada.

Flamengo 3 x 0 Coritiba

Due to the huge amount of time lost with Paulo Sousa, Flamengo knows that the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil are the real chances of winning, but, still lulled by the classification over Galo in the national knockout, Flamengo has everything to trample the threatened and irregular Coritiba.

Avai 1 x 0 Santos

Eliminated from the Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil and still without a coach, Santos visit Avaí in a duel that will leave the winner closer to the top and the loser closer to the Z4.

Ceará 0 x 1 Corinthians

After Vozão beat Fortaleza and didn’t take the place in the Copa do Brasil and Corinthians lost to Santos and advanced with the 4-1 rout on aggregate, the alvinegros face off at Castelão with very different goals: Ceará needs win to leave the sticking zone and Timão will sleep in the provisional lead in case of victory. In other words, a draw is not good for anyone.

Youth 1 x 0 Goiás

There is still more than one inning to be played, but the team from Caxias do Sul knows that, if they don’t beat Goiás at home, the situation is practically irreversible. And Goiás, after being humiliated at home to Atlético-GO in the Copa do Brasil, has to quickly focus on the Brazilian so they don’t have to fight exclusively against relegation.

Sao Paulo 2 x 1 Fluminense

In the tricolor duel packed by the respective classifications to the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil, the champion from Rio de Janeiro (still under the command of Abel Braga) visits the runner-up from São Paulo in a game that has everything to be moved. In Morumbi, the favoritism belongs to Rogério Ceni’s team, but Diniz’s team has a superior campaign and cannot be discarded.

Botafogo 0 x 1 Atletico MG

Galo’s squad is much better and, obviously, their fans expect much more and, even because of that, elimination in the Copa do Brasil weighs more for Turco Mohamed in Galo than for Luís Castro in Botafogo. The trend is towards a balanced game, but even in Rio, the favoritism is athletic.

Atlético-GO 2 x 1 Fortaleza

If the fans of Dragão and Leão do Pici are excited about their respective classifications to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil after eliminating rivals (Goiás and Ceará).

América-MG 1 x 1 Bragantino

Coelho and Braga started the season with more encouraging expectations, but the terrible Libertadores of both gave a reality check. Coelho, who is in the worst situation in the Brazilian table, still has the advantage of being alive in the Copa do Brasil, but

Palm trees 2 x 0 Cuiabá

Palmeiras de Abel Ferreira already had the experience of losing, at home, to Cuiabá and, statistically speaking, the chance of this happening again today is very small. Even shaken after being eliminated by São Paulo in the Copa do Brasil, Palestra should win without scares and send the “title” of champion of the first round of the Brasileirão. If the plan doesn’t work out, however, blame it on luck.

