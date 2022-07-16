Vitória learned from a setback for Volta Redonda and is enjoying a better phase in Serie C, says Alan Santos | victory

Vitória is in a decisive moment of the C Series. If it wins Paysandu this Sunday, in Barradão, Rubro-Negro can enter the G-8 of the competition. Team Captain, Defender Alan Santoswho is a midfielder of origin, guaranteed that the Bahian team is having the best moment in the championship and learned from the defeat to Volta Redonda, in round #9, when it was going through a phase similar to the current one.
– Every defeat teaches us a lesson. When we lose, that’s when we learn the most. And sometimes, when he wins, the feeling that passes is that everything is perfect. We learned a lot from that game and that this time, with dedication, we can win.
Alan Santos training for Vitória on the synthetic field of Toca do Leão — Photo: Pietro Carpi / EC Vitória
With 15 games in 2022, seven for Terceirona, Alan Santos participated in four of the five red-black triumphs in the competition. Important for the good phase of the team, he believes that this is the best moment of the Victory in Serie C.
– Yes, I believe that, that it is the best moment we are living, in terms of atmosphere. And I was always stressing that we were going to fit the wins at the right time. We are looking for that, at least four wins in a row, we have two. Next game on Sunday it is important to win at home to fulfill the first objective which is to qualify.
After two consecutive triumphs in Series C, against São José-RS and Figueirense, Vitória has 18 points and is two behind the G-8, which guarantees a place in the next phase of the competition.
The chances of classification of the team led by João Burse have increased, and Alan Santos is confident in the work done during the week to defeat Paysandu, this Sunday.
– We have always been emphasizing that we have a very strong week. Start our seed, plant to harvest in the game. We sow during the week, suffer, train, intense, battle, so that we suffer during the week to smile during the game, after the game. We’ve been having a very good week with João [Burse], who is a coach who works hard, has a very good philosophy. He has intensity, he is a current coach. The week was wonderful, and I hope it ends with a victory.
Alan Santos in the last game for Vitória, against Confiança — Photo: Pietro Carpi / EC Vitória / Disclosure
Vitória will host Paysandu this Sunday, at 4 pm (Brasilia time), at Estádio Barradão, for the 15th round of Serie C. Tickets for the game are on sale; the club promoted the chairs sector.
Alan Santos’ invitation to the crowd is done. The defender calls for a full house.
– Red-black nation, we are expecting the stadium with 30 thousand people. I can already imagine the stadium full, I visualized it, the atmosphere that you know how to do. We will do our best to make our result positive. That atmosphere you know how to do. And one thing I want to say: I wasn’t in that game with 28,000 fans against Volta Redondo and I felt a wonderful energy. Now this is the opportunity, and I’m counting on you.
Engagement with defender Marco Antônio
– I believe it’s the set. The partnership with Marco Antônio, a high-quality defender, and all the teamwork. The set has facilitated our function, and this has brought results. It’s five games [ao lado de Marco Antônio]with four wins and one draw for all context and application of the entire team.
Changes to the Pele Law
– This has bothered us athletes a lot. This new law wants to take away some of our rights as athletes. And I see, not just me, but the point of view of football, entertainment for the whole of Brazil, the passion of every Brazilian… It is necessary to have an athlete on the field to have football. The deputies are trying, in this new law, to take away some of our rights, without listening to us. This is very bad. They want to define something without even seeing our point of view. I learned a theory, that you start to see other people’s point of view, you end up not coming to a conclusion for yourself, because of a pre-judgment. The 6 to 9 theory. If I draw the 6, it’s a 9 for the person on the other side. Both are right. But really, you see everyone’s point of view. You end up listening to the other. They want to define something without listening to us, without listening to our point of view. As an athlete, I don’t agree with that. All athletes agree. I’ve been talking a lot about it on my social media, so they can hear us and define something, because the show needs the athlete. If the athlete is not happy, imagine. Have you ever seen football without a referee? Football without TV? Not many things. No audience. You will never see football without a player. We have been emphasizing this. May they hear us before taking any definition.