Viviane Araújo shows off a 7-month-old belly in a maternity session

Pregnant with Joaquim, Viviane Araújo showed off her big belly in a beautiful maternity shoot

The actress Viviane Araújo enchanted fans by showing a beautiful maternity shoot that she did. Expecting her first child, the result of her relationship with the businessman Guilherme Militãothe carnival muse is beaming with motherhood.

In February of this year, the 47-year-old artist announced her long-awaited pregnancy. Despite dreaming of being a mother, the actress chose to prioritize her career and ended up leaving her desire further. It turns out that when she decided to have her first child, Vivi was already in the pre-menopause process. Therefore, she and her husband chose to undergo the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) procedure.

The pregnancy occurred through an egg donation, in which eggs from an anonymous, compatible and fertile age donor are used. And since then, the famous who is in the final stretch of pregnancy reports details of the day to day of being a mother for the first time.

Recently, in a conversation with followers, the actress revealed information about the baby’s arrival. “The forecast for Joaquim to be born is early September. The exact date is difficult, because I want a normal birth, so we’ll have to wait”, she commented, explaining that she can’t wait to see her baby’s face.

On the social networksViviane Araújo moved by showing a beautiful record of her maternity session. In the photo, she appears smiling wearing a body long-sleeved white dress and a tail. In the caption of the photo, the muse made a point of talking about her happiness for being waiting for Joaquim. “Am I happy, my loves?! What a beautiful rehearsal!! This is just the first of many to come!”, announced the artist. The muse’s pregnant rehearsal earned several compliments.

In the comments, celebrities and fans extolled the beauty of Viviane Araújo. “You look beautiful”, wrote the actress and friend Cacau Protásio. “Wonderful”, praised singer Lexa. “My God, the most beautiful pregnant woman I’ve ever seen,” said singer Gretchen. “How radiant,” observed one netizen.

