Wanessa Camargo appears again at a festival in Chapada dos Veadeiros and posts with a friend of Dado Dolabella

Wanessa Camargo returned to the healing festival that is taking place in Chapada dos Veadeiros, in Goiás, where Dado Dolabella lives, with whom she recently got back together after 20 years. In one record, the singer appears alongside friends from Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, but also with one of Dado’s best friends, who welcomed him when he decided to live in Alto Paraíso.

Along with the Cosmic Fairy, the stage name used by Eileen, who is also a singer and vegan like Dado, Wanessa appeared smiling in a record she published in her Instagram stories: “I love”, she wrote when captioning two clicks.

On Friday night, the 15th, Dado and Wanessa returned to Aya Música Medicina, a festival for the healing of the world, but they did not post together. The event brings together artists and indigenous peoples for an experience of exchange and connections and features indigenous performances, meditations, yoga, cultural practices, ecology and spirituality. The festival’s motto is to exalt Mother Nature, regenerative culture and pray for the healing of the planet.

No alcoholic beverages, no drugs, no animal suffering, for life, respect and union, this is the motto of the event, which runs until Sunday.

Wanessa and Dado do not appear together in any record, but the singer even posted a video singing a meditation song with two new friends who are with her there.

Already Dado, informed on Instagram that he would participate in the event. The two were spotted together for the first time (after the singer’s separation) last Wednesday, in Goiás.

