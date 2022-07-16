“We have no idea how much a small gesture can encourage those in battle”; says singer João Bosco after surprising saleswoman

A saleswoman was surprised by the country singer João Bosco, who is paired with Vinícius. The artist presented the woman with R$ 1 thousand in cash, when he saw her working on a street. THE woman said that sales were at a slow pace, and the singer decided to help her. ANDle bought ten packs of socks but said that would pay ten times the amount and then return the goods.

João posted a photo with the seller on social media and commented on the action: “In times of the internet, where you share and influence yourself in so many ways, why not show and influence helping others? We have no idea how much a small gesture can encourage those in battle. This hug was the high point of this whole story”, wrote the artist on social media.

The post thrilled followers on social media. Fans congratulated the musician for the solidarity gesture: “What a top video! May we all follow your example! You are different,” wrote one follower. Another fan also commented on the importance of helping others, even if they are a stranger: “That’s about it. Helping without seeing who. We need more people like that,” he said.

João Bosco & Vinícius is a country duo that is considered one of the pioneers of the university sertanejo style in Brazil. João Bosco and Vinícius met in 1991 when they were 10 years old each, in the city of Coxim, where they lived. In 1993, they participated in the Song Festival, not as a duo, but as opponents, competing for the prize with other young people. The festival ended with the two tied for second place. After that, relatives and friends encouraged the formation of the duo, which makes success in Brazil.