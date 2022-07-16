We took a ride in the electric Mercedes-Benz EQS that costs R$1.3 million

THE Mercedes-Benz has just launched its second electric car in Brazil, and the first made by the sport AMG. It is about new EQS 53 4MATIC+, which comes with the latest technologies from the three-pointed star brand. direct rival of Porsche Taycan, the large luxury sedan celebrates 55 years of the performance team. In addition to the modern look, the model with a price of R$ 1,350,900.00 impresses in its cabin and high performance.

With sports car numbers, the EQS has two electric motors – one on each axle – that generate 658 hp of power and an expressive maximum torque of 96.9 mkgf. In this way, it accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, in addition to reaching a top speed of 220 km/h. According to Mercedes-AMG, even with this “appetite”, the range goes from 526 km to 580 km with full 107.8 kWh batteries. Traction is all-round.

Disclosure / Mercedes-Benz

It is worth mentioning that the arrival of the EQS marks another step by Mercedes in electrification in Brazil. After all, there are already other electric models that should arrive here soon. As is the case, for example, with EQA. But, back to the electric sedan, the first units are now available at the 13 dealerships of the German brand in Brazil.

Extra power?

For those who want more performance, Mercedes offers the optional Dynamic Plus package. With it, the EQS reaches an impressive 761 hp and 104 mkgf of torque. Therefore, a reasonable increment that makes the acceleration from zero to 100 km/h drop to 3.4 seconds. In turn, the maximum speed rises to 250 km/h. But, anyone who wants to reach those numbers will pay a good extra. That’s because the price of the package is about R$ 60 thousand.

First impressions

O Car Journal had the opportunity to accelerate the sedan for a short stretch. However, even quickly, the car impresses. In all, there are five driving modes available, including Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport + and Individual. On the way, of about 10 km, the tested mode was Sport+, which has a faster response. Torque is immediate and acceleration causes occupants to cling to the seats. Together, it was possible to activate the Sound Experience, a system that simulates the acoustics of a V6 engine. Thus, the driver can hear a snoring when stepping on the accelerator.

During the course, it was possible to notice that the suspension of the EQS is very comfortable. Because it is adaptive, the steering is light and dynamic. As with other models in the AMG range, this air suspension uses two pressure relief valves. That is, the shock absorbers adjust according to the conditions in which the vehicle is, which offers more safety to the driver. Another noticeable point was the directional rear axle, which has an angle of up to ten degrees. With it, the car became more stable and comfortable in corners, as well as in manoeuvres.

Disclosure / Mercedes-Benz

In addition, it is worth mentioning the fins that are behind the multifunctional steering wheel. Unlike other models, instead of changing gears, they work with energy recovery modes, as happens, for example, in braking.

modern look

The Mercedes-Benz EQS has a modern and sporty style, with a coupe silhouette. At the front, the headlights are smart Full LEDs, with Digital Light system. They are interconnected by a continuous strip, just like in lanterns. The hood is curved and has two large central creases that give the sedan a muscular look. In addition, it has a black front grille with chrome bars and the AMG signature, as well as bumpers with an exclusive design.

With flowing lines, the EQS has low air resistance, with an aerodynamic coefficient (Cx) of 0.23. The wheels are 21-inch AMG five-double spokes. In addition, there is a larger rear spoiler and very wide diffusers. Meanwhile, the trunk offers generous space for a sedan, with up to 580 liters of compartment volume.

Disclosure / Mercedes-Benz

Sophisticated interior

In addition to the high performance, the luxury of the cabin and the MBUX Hyperscreen panel, which brings together three screens that go from edge to edge, impresses. There are two multimedia centers and the instrument panel display – the only one that is not touch sensitive. With the screens, both the driver and passenger can control vehicle functions, such as interior lighting, navigation system and assessment of battery energy recovery levels.

The central still has wireless mirroring with Android Auto and Apple Carplay systems, as well as voice assistant and gesture recognition. The interior is completed with a Head-Up Display, leather-covered sports seats with massagers, AMG steering wheel and sport pedals. Also new to EQS is the installation of updates for the remote battery management (OTA) system.

Disclosure / Mercedes-Benz

And the loading?

With the new battery generation, Mercedes-Benz promises a short charging time. In fast stations, charging to more than 300 km (on the WLTP cycle) takes just over 19 minutes. The brand entered into a partnership with Enel X, which installs Wallbox with an energy package of up to 1 year or 5,000 km.

The Car Journal is on Youtube

Peugeot New 208 Active 1.6 AT Fill in your details below and a Peugeot consultant will contact you shortly.