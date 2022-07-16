“We’re friends”; Drummond starts acting and probes World champion coach for Santos

Santos is trying to turn around the season after being eliminated by Deportivo Táchira in the Copa Sul Americana and by Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil in two weeks. To try to get back on his feet, president Andés Rueda acted quickly and fired not only coach Fabian Bustos, but also in the director of Football Edu Dracena. To replace the former player, the president hired Newton Drummond. The professional will be responsible for bringing the new Santos commander. Until the new coach arrives, Marcelo Fernandes will be responsible for directing the team against Avai and Botafogo.

Rueda also defined that he will not look for a new foreign coach this time. The representative evaluated that it is necessary to make the beans and rice and that is why he will look for a professional who will give an immediate result.. Two names are in the crosshairs: Guto Ferreira and Abel Braga. The ex-commander of Fluminense and Internacional has already been contacted and gave his respect to the directors of the Santos club.

The professional, who ended his coaching career, thanked him for the invitation, revealed that he will no longer train this year and he also pondered that if he goes back to work with football he wants to be part of the board as football coordinator, something that Rueda and Drummond considered inviting, but so far nothing has been formalized.

“We are friends, really, State, Libertadores and World Cup conquests. I’m happy because he’s a good guy, with a lot of quality. He has a good relationship with the squad and coaching staff. At this point I shouldn’t take anything. It would be nice, but only from January”, said Abel Braga in an interview with Diário do Peixe.