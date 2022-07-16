What are the mandatory vaccinations for children from zero to 5 years old? – News

THE UN (United Nations) and WHO (World Health Organization) a worrying survey on the drop in vaccination coverage of children aged 0 to 5 years in the last two years, driven by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is also a reality in Brazil, which has already been considered a model in the world for vaccination campaigns.

If only the case of protection against measles is taken into account, data from DataSUS (Department of Informatics of the Unified Health System) show that, last year, just over 49% of the population had taken both doses of the immunizing agent against measles. measles – the rate considered ideal is 90% of the population.

Even with free vaccines offered throughout the year in the SUS (Unified Health System), adherence is not massive. For the age group from 0 to 5 years old, 13 immunizing agents are available in the PNI (National Immunization Program) calendar.

Check out the complete list of the Ministry of Health and when the doses should be applied:


BCG – against severe forms of tuberculosis
When: at birth


Hepatitis B
When: at birth


VORH rotavirus
When: 1st dose at 2 months; 2nd dose at 4 months


pentavalent – against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, Haemophilus influenzae B and hepatitis B

When: 1st dose at 2 months; 2nd dose at 4 months; 3rd dose at 6 months


DTP – against diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough
When: 1st booster at 15 months; 2nd booster at 4 years


Polio – Infantile paralysis
When: 1st dose at 2 months; 2nd dose at 4 months; 3rd dose at 6 months; 1st booster at 15 months; 2nd booster at 4 years


Pneumococcal 10 – against pneumonia, meningitis, otitis and sinusitis
When: 1st dose at 2 months; 2nd dose at 4 months; booster with 1 year


Meningococcal C – against type C meningococcal meningitis
When: 1st dose at 3 months; 2nd dose at 5 months; booster with 1 year


Yellow fever
When: initial dose at 1 year; booster at 4 years


triple viral – against measles, mumps and rubella
When: One dose at 1 year


tetraviral – fights measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox (varicella)
When: at 15 months


monovalent chickenpox – against chickenpox
When: at age 4


Hepatitis A
When: single dose at age 4


