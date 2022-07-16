What is known about the Centaurus subvariant of the coronavirus?

The World Health Organization (WHO) is monitoring cases of the subvariant of the omicron BA 2.75, called Centaurus. First identified in May this year in India, it has unprecedented mutations and experts believe it may be the most contagious so far.

The subvariant has already arrived in 11 countries, but it is still surrounded by a series of doubts, since it is not known how strong the symptoms are with a more vaccinated population.

University of East Anglia professor Paul Hunter told the DailyMail newspaper that, at this point, there is no reason for concern, as there is no evidence that it would be stronger than the BA.5 variant, the dominant strain in Brazil at this time. .

“Current research is suggesting that recent infection and vaccination combined offer the best protection, so the current wave may help protect people from an autumn wave caused by BA.2.75,” he said.

According to the WHO, there are few sequencing of the new strain to reach any scientific conclusion as to how it will manifest in humans.