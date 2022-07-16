what is the correct pronunciation of the brand name?

The hundreds of market openings on the Oxxo network have become a meme on social media, but each one pronounces the brand name in a different way. Some say Oshoothers speak Oquissoor yet, Ósho. What is the correct pronunciation?

Oxxo is a foreign brand — it was created in Mexico in 1978 and today has more than 20,000 units in its home country. In Brazil, the chain opened its first store in Campinas (SP) in 2020, reaching a total of 120 stores so far, spread across the state of São Paulo.

As is common with foreign brands, the pronunciation in Portuguese undergoes a “Brazilianization” in relation to the original language.

Officially, Oxxo adopted the pronunciation “Óquisso” in Brazil and has been using its official pages on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to promote it.

How is the word ‘Oxxo’ said in Spanish?

Adrian Pablo Fanjul, professor of Spanish at USP (University of São Paulo), explains that the letter x gains different pronunciations in the Portuguese language. For example:

syrup – cheese sound

connection – “wanted” sound

exhausted – z sound

According to him, “Óquiso” is the closest thing to how it is said in Spanish, “Ôgso”.

“Ôgso” produces a consonant cluster (ges) that brings a silent sound that does not exist in the Portuguese language, he explains. In Brazil, the pronunciation has become a three-syllable word (ó-quis-so), with the “q” in place of the “g” and a “ui” afterwards, but without pronouncing the “u”.

araceli moon Magariñosteacher who coordinates activities on Hispanic culture at PUC-Campinas (Pontifical Catholic University of Campinas), adds another form spoken by Spanish speakers: “ok“.

“O xa-xe-xi-xo-xu [com som de X] not registered in the Spanish language. In fact, the ‘xx’ is not properly found in any Spanish word, only in brand names”, declares Araceli.

It’s not just the Spanish brands with an x ​​that have a Brazilian pronunciation. Another example is Zara. While the brand is pronounced as “Sara” in Spanish, here it is spoken with the same z sound.

What does Oxxo mean?

The two x’s in the name are a reference to the percentage symbol (%%), to convey the idea of ​​low prices, according to the company.

The company’s first logo was a shopping cart in which the letter “o” represents the wheels and the “x”‘ stands for the handle and chassis.



Named memes are well received, says company

In an interview with UOLRodrigo Patuzzo, CEO of Grupo Nós, responsible for the Oxxo and Shell Select brands, declares that he welcomes comments about the brand name with good humor.

“We played around with it a lot. On our Instagram, there are a series of posts that explain how to say Oxxo.”

According to Ricardo Pastore, coordinator of the Retail and Retail Lab Center at ESPM (Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing), more important than explaining the correct pronunciation of a company’s name is showing how the consumer will be received within these places.

“It’s normal to have to explain the meaning or pronunciation of the name because it’s a global and foreign company. I just recommend that you don’t spend too much time on it. It’s better to explain the store concept than the name.”