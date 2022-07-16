WhatsApp Aero is a modified version of Meta’s messaging app. It was created by a Turkish developer, and to find out what features it has, if it’s safe, and what the risks are, check out the special article by Digital Look which will explain everything about this WhatsApp mod.

What is WhatsApp Aero and what is it for?

WhatsApp Aero is a modified version of the messaging app. This modification was developed by Bozkurt Hazar. The mod offers several interesting and useful features. It was created inspired by WhatsApp Fouad Mods, another altered version of WhatsApp, but with some important differences. In addition to being free, Aero does not require root to work.

Some of the main advantages of Aero are:

Possibility to customize the application according to your preferences. You can choose a theme or create your own custom theme;

Change the font, font size, chat colors and more;

Hide read message status, received message, online status, hide blue icons (read message, received message, blue microphone, “recording…”, “typing…”);

Automatic message reply;

Schedule messages;

Use emojis from WhatsApp, Facebook, Emojis One, Emojis Android O and Emojis iOS;

Hide all received and sent videos, photos and GIFs from your gallery, being able to view them only on WhatsApp

WhatsApp Aero is a modified version of the messaging app. Image: Reproduction

Risks of using WhatsApp Aero

Like any other mod, Aero is unofficial therefore not considered safe. The app can be banned at any time by WhatsApp developers. Also, as it is based on a modified version, it may contain some bugs and errors.

The main dangers of using WhatsApp Aero are:

You need to download an unofficial APK (it will not be on the Play Store);

When downloading an unofficial APK, the user should be aware that it may contain viruses and malware.

User can be banned from WhatsApp at any time.

As it is based on a modified version of WhatsApp, it may contain some bugs and errors.

How to download WhatsApp Aero?

WhatsApp Aero is not available on the Google Play Store, but you can download it from third-party websites. After downloading the file, just install the application normally.

Can you use WhatsApp Aero on iPhone?

WhatsApp Aero is not available for iPhone. The changed version of the messaging app only works on mobile phones with the Android operating system.

What is the real WhatsApp Aero?

The real Aero is a modified version of the WhatsApp messaging app developed by Turkish programmer Bozkurt Hazar.

What is the difference between WhatsApp Aero and GB?

WhatsApp GB is another WhatsApp mod. The main difference is that Aero offers more customization options, the user has more flexibility to change the appearance of the application and the use of fonts and icons.

Can I get banned for using Aero?

Yes, WhatsApp Aero is an unofficial version of the WhatsApp messaging app. As it is unofficial, developers can ban the user at any time.

WHAand says WhatsApp about using third-party apps:

“We do not authorize the use of third-party applications that provide WhatsApp functionality. WhatsApp may permanently suspend or terminate your account if we detect that you are using a third-party app.”

“We do not recommend using third-party apps as they can cause problems with how WhatsApp works. Also, if the user is banned for using a third-party app, it will not be possible to recover the account.”

