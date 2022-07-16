What the WHO says about the worst coronavirus subvariant ever discovered

Dubbed Centaurus, the new subvariant of Omicron BA.2.75 is being touted as the most infectious and transmissible so far. The World Health Organization (WHO) monitors the new strain that was first detected in India but has now spread to at least 10 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Germany, Canada and the Netherlands.

According to WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan, as there are few genetic sequences for BA.2.75 so far, little is known about it.

“It is still too early to know whether this subvariant has additional properties of immune invasion or of being more clinically severe. We don’t know that. We have to wait and see,” she said.

Until more details about BA.2.75 are known, it will not be considered a variant of concern or interest.

“At any time, if a virus emerges that looks very different from a previous one, enough to be called a separate variant of concern, the committee will do so,” the scientist said in a video posted on WHO Twitter.

A variant is considered of concern when its transmission power is greater, generates more severe disease or

decreases the effectiveness of available vaccines.

.@doctorsoumya explains what we know about the emergence of a potential Omicron sub-variant [referred as BA.2.75] ⬇️#COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/Eoinq7hEux — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 5, 2022

Concern in the scientific community

Despite little information about the new subvariant, some virologists already express concern about its rapid transmissibility. In India, where the strain has been circulating for a month, it has been blamed for the increase in cases.

It is noteworthy that the new strain has eight more mutations than BA.2 in the spike protein – a SARS-CoV-2 particle that helps the virus enter the human cell.

Tom Peacock, a virologist at the Department of Infectious Diseases at Imperial College London, tweeted that “none of these individual mutations are really flagged as worrisome, but the appearance of them all together at once is another matter.”