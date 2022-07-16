When does the second phase of forgotten money begin?

The second phase of consultations with the Central Bank’s Amounts Receivable System continues without a defined date, due to the civil servants’ strike. Know more!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Discover the new functions available in the Nubank app

Scheduled to begin on May 2, the second phase of consultations with the Central Bank’s Amounts Receivable System remains without a defined date. The start of the second stage had to be postponed due to the strike by the civil servants of the organ. The stoppage began on April 1 and lasted approximately 3 months.

“Consultations with the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) are temporarily suspended for improvement,” the Central Bank said in a statement.

“Soon, the Central Bank will disclose the date of reopening the system for new consultations and redemption of existing balances; and information on values ​​of deceased. In the meantime, we are working on improving the SVR and adding new values.”

When does the second phase of Amounts Receivable start?

According to the Central Bank, there are R$ 8 billion in forgotten values, however, in the first phase of the service, half of the amount was available for return.

The Amounts Receivable system underwent a redesign and, after being postponed due to the strike, there is still no forecast of when it will be available again to the public. This reformulation brings improvements, such as:

Bad debt hits new record, indicates Serasa

The citizen will not need to schedule more, as it will be possible to request the redemption of the values ​​in the first consultation;

Although in the first phase the citizen did not have amounts receivable, he should consult again, because in this second stage, the financial institutions will transfer new information to the system, and there may be a new amount.

Sources of values

Thus, in the second phase of the Values ​​Receivable System, it will be possible to withdraw money from seven more different sources:

Prepaid and postpaid payment accounts that have been closed with available balance;

Registration accounts maintained by securities brokerage companies, securities companies and securities distribution companies, as well as securities for registration of closed customer operations with available balance;

Entities in extrajudicial liquidation;

Credit Cooperative Guarantee Fund (FGCoop);

Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC);

Installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, not provided for in Terms of Commitment signed by the financial institution with the Central Bank;

Fees improperly charged, which were not provided for in the Terms of Commitment signed by the financial institution with the Central Bank.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Ethanol price plummets and excites drivers: Check it out!

Image: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com