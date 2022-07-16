Where is Ana Paula Arósio? Actress turns 47 years old

The actress and rural producer Ana Paula Arósio is now 47 years old, with the last 12 of them practically inmates – of their own accord, of course, after breaking their contract with TV Globo. In 2020, she even appeared on the network, but in a commercial.

Out of the spotlight, contact with the press and especially television, with rare exceptions in interviews, the actress left her consolidated career to live in places in Brazil and England.

Away from the soap operas since 2008 when she starred in “Ciranda de Pedra” (TV Globo), in the role of Laura, Ana Paula was still in the miniseries “Na Forma da Lei” in 2010, which also had Márcio Garcia and Luana Piovani.

For the record, “Ciranda de Pedra” was not supposed to be her last soap opera on Globo, as the actress was the big star of “Insensato Coração”, which Gilberto Braga (1945-2021) wrote with Ricardo Linhares, shown in 2011. She had been booked into the cast a year earlier, but didn’t show up for the shoot. Her giving up generated noises with Braga.

“This is a subject I don’t like. [Ana Paula Arósio] it was unprofessional. What I can say is that I am very happy with Paolla’s casting”, declared the writer for the magazine “Isto É Gente”. Paolla Oliveira replaced Ana Paula Arósio in the soap opera. At the time, through her press office, Ana Paula said that leaving the telenovela was “a personal decision, of a particular order”.

Ana Paula Arósio played Isabel Taques Redon in “Os Ossos do Barão”, on SBT (1997), a broadcaster she worked before Globo Image: Disclosure/SBT

Where is the actress?

After ending her contract with Globo, Ana Paula Arósio went to live on a farm in Santa Rita do Passa Quatro, in the interior of São Paulo. It was there that she married the architect and knight Henrique Plombon Pinheiro on her 35th birthday, in a ceremony reserved for family members, reported the magazine “Caras”.

Her CNPJ (National Registry of Legal Entities) informs that she is a rural producer, whose main activity is the cultivation of sugar cane, in addition to raising horses, goats and swine. The property is named Sítio São Carlos and the CNPJ in the name of the actress opened in 2008 is active, as verified splash in consultation on the website of the IRS.

Ana Paula Arósio in the film “The Forest that Moves” Image: Reproduction

Arósio, however, stayed in the countryside of SP until the end of 2013, when she moved with her husband to rural Swindon, England. “It takes a while for you to live too. You start a lively circle, living the characters and you are no longer yourself, you are just fulfilling functions. I needed a little time to become myself again”, Arósio told “Quem” in Rio Festival 2015.

She was in Brazil to promote the release of the film “A Floresta Que Se Move”, by Vinícius Coimbra, where she played the powerful Clara, in the feature that is a contemporary adaptation of the play “Macbeth”, by William Shakespeare. It was her first big job since leaving Globo.

27.Oct.2015 – Ana Paula Arósio smiles when presenting her newest work, the film “A Floresta que se Move”, one of the last public appearances of the actress Image: Manuela Scarpa/Photo Rio News

Ana Paula was in England with her husband when she was invited to act in the film, but the first conversations with the director took place in Scotland, where scenes were also recorded. “It was important for us to have this time to talk, to have a little laugh before the ‘quarry’. It’s an almost irrefutable character. A privilege to do”, said the actress to “Fantástico” (TV Globo) in 2014.

It was with “A Floresta Que Se Move” that Ana Paula Arósio returned to appear on Globo acting, when the film was shown on open TV a year ago. Currently, the 2015 feature is available on the Brazilian streaming platform Looke.

Away from the big screen and dedicating herself to horse breeding with her husband, Ana Paula accompanied Henrique to the Pan American Games in Toronto, in 2015. The athlete won a silver medal for Brazil in an equestrian team event.

Ana Paula Arósio poses next to her husband Henrique Plombon Pinheiro, medalist of the 2015 Pan in Toronto for Brazil Image: Reproduction / Publicity

“Henrique did super well. Now I can breathe, we have a lot of confidence, they trained like hell, but cross country can always [gerar] some surprises. But, thank God, it all worked out. Now all you have to do is reset time”, said Arósio to UOLstill panting after a test.

“The best way for me to help him here at this Pan is not pissing him off. Leaving him calm”, he added, with a quick laugh. In turn, Henrique said that she doesn’t get in the way: “She [Ana Paula Arósio] never fill the bag. It’s just a matter of keeping the focus on the competition. The family is always very welcome.”

Commercial

Almost two years ago, in August 2020, the actress returned to prime-time television for a commercial shown during the break of Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo. In the play, she jokes about the “disappearance” of soap operas and says she will return to her “sabbatical in Shangrila”.

The advertisement was from Banco Santander and had, in addition to Arósio, actors Samatha Schmutz and Robson Nunes. They present Arósio as “disappeared” and “xodó do Brasil”.

Ana Paula Arósio stars in commercial shown on TV Image: Reproduction/Globo

“Hi, guys, I’m back”, he begins, before presenting the products. She concludes: “Well, now I’m going because I’ve grown out of civilization. I’m going back to my sabbatical in Shangrila.” The nearly one-minute commercial features the actress on-screen for over 30 seconds.

This year, she appeared again in theaters in the unreleased film “Primavera”, recorded in 2005 and features unprecedented performances by Ana Paula and Ruth de Souza, who died in 2019.

Apart from the rare appearances she made in interviews or accompanying her husband, Ana Paula Arósio continues in her isolated world, even before we hear so much about this word with the pandemic. She has no social media profiles, so there are no current photos.

Today, she must celebrate her birthday in the quiet of wherever she is. If you see this text (you never know), it’s recorded: happy birthday!